YOU ME AT SIX CELEBRATE 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF 'SINNERS NEVER SLEEP'

Released by Virgin Records on October 3rd, 2011, Sinners Never Sleep reached No. 3 in the U.K. album chart on its release, selling over 182,000 copies and cementing You Me At Six as one of the most important and influential bands in U.K. alternative rock. Songs like "Loverboy" and "Bite My Tongue" (ft. Oli Sykes) proved transcendent and genre-shifting classics. Created when You Me At Six were barely out of their teens, "Sinners Never Sleep" was applauded for and fuelled by heroic hooks and towering choruses, lauded as the heaviest album they had ever made both sonically and lyrically at this point in their career.

You Me At Six are one of the most successful alternative rock bands in Britain. Their 15-year career has seen two U.K. Number 1 albums, four U.K. Gold Records, six Top Ten Albums in the U.K., and 17 consecutive A-List singles on BBC Radio One. In addition, they've sold out multiple U.S. headline tours, with a Number One rock song in the U.K., Australia, and Top Five Rock Radio track in North America.

Following the release of their 2021 U.K. No. 1 album, SUCKAPUNCH, You Me At Six continue to play shows & work on new music.

Sinners Never Sleep 10th Anniversary Tracklisting

LP1:

SIDE A:

Loverboy Jaws On The Floor Bite My Tongue This Is The First Thing No-one Does It Better Little Death Crash

SIDE B:

Reckless Time Is Money Little Bit Of Truth The Dilemma When We Were Younger

LP2:

SIDE A:

Loverboy (Acoustic Version) No One Does It Better (Acoustic Version) Moonchild (Bonus Track) Takes One To Know One (Bonus Track) Brother (B-side)

SIDE B:

Lost (B-side) Lover Boy (Alternative Mix) Bite My Tongue (Alternative Mix) No One Does It Better (Alternative Mix) Reckless (Alternative Mix)

LP3: Live at Wembley

SIDE A:

The Swarm Loverboy Little Death The Dilemma Jaws On The Floor Crash

SIDE B:

Reckless When We Were Younger Stay With Me Bite My Tongue Underdog

