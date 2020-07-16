You Need Character Enters the Indian Character IP Market - Pushing Mobile Game Business with 'Cricket Pang'

As such, they are utilizing the character IP from 'Cricket Pang' to prepare various character products, and notably, they are planning to launch a number of educational apps targeting the younger audience, as well as casual mobile games on the Indian mobile app market around the time of broadcasting towards the end of the year.

In particular, in addition to self-produced educational mobile apps, they are currently in talks with Korean game companies with aims to launch a number of mobile games utilizing the character IP from 'Cricket Pang' by the end of this year, and they are expecting various cooperative solutions with many mobile game companies.

Minsoo Song, CEO of You Need Character, said, "Utilizing animations and character IP, Cricket Pang animation is preparing to launch toys and publications based on the date of broadcast towards the end of the year, and will be the first in Korea to enter the Indian media market in earnest. The mobile game sector in particular, has a high demand and is a large and well-developed business sector in the Indian market. As such, we always welcome proposals from Korean mobile game developers that have the drive and capacity to enter the Indian mobile game market utilizing IP from 'Cricket Pang', in addition to our self-developed mobile apps."

You Need Character is set to broadcast 'Cricket Pang' on Indian TV and OTT channels on this coming November, recently having opened a 'Cricket Pang' channel on Instagram and Facebook for pre-promotion and updating their contents. They revealed that they are planning to launch a variety of character licensing businesses, educational AR teaching aid series, educational mobile apps, and casual games utilizing 'Cricket Pang' characters after broadcasting 'Cricket Pang' on local Indian TV.

SOURCE You Need Character