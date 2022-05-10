You Need PR: Top NYC Publicist Jenna Guarneri Releases Debut Book as An Inc. Original

Expert in Media Relations Launches Complete PR Guide for Early Stage Startups

NEW YORK , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenna Guarneri, Founder and CEO of award-winning firm, JMG Public Relations , releases her innovative business book, You Need PR, from the official publishing imprint of Inc. Magazine known as An Inc. Original , distributed by Greenleaf Book Group . You Need PR is a quintessential, easy-to-follow guide for all things public relations and provides step-by-step instructions for creating a unique media strategy.

Every business has an image they want to convey to the public and the way in which that's done may vary. Whether it's through a press release, a statement, or even an interview, good communication is what helps to both promote a business as well as prevent crises. In You Need PR, Guarneri provides readers with the proper tools to write a tactical plan at any level of business. From creating a compelling story to securing press coverage, this is a must-read for both new and seasoned entrepreneurs. Using real life brand examples, proven strategies and a fresh perspective, You Need PR is the startup must-read for effective public relations. Highlights and strategy tips include, how to:

Lay the foundation for a successful PR campaign

Humanize interactions during the PR process

Build press materials and develop the best possible story

Analyze competitors and formulate a strategy for PR initiatives

Draft and execute a proper media pitch

Manage the pitching process and follow-ups

Deliver the best interview and handle the post-interview process

"PR has the power to transform a business and for startups with venture capital backing, it can help not only increase their customer base, but also generate more sales and future investments," said Guarneri. "Being in the startup space, I realized early-stage companies did not have the budgets to bring on the PR firms to help them with their strategies. Now, along with small businesses alike, companies now have the resources they need to develop a robust PR strategy on their own."

Jenna Guarneri launched JMG Public Relations in 2015. Jenna counsels innovators, mentors others in her field, and provides a constant commitment to changing the world for the better. She was named to the Forbes Next 1000 in 2021 and a 'Woman to Watch in 2018' by the New York Real Estate Journal. She is also a monthly contributor to Forbes.com .

