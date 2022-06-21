YOU WANT A PEACH OF ME? HOP WTR LAUNCHES NEW SIP FOR SUMMER

"We are thrilled with the response to our new Peach flavor," said Nick Taranto, co-founder HOP WTR. "Peach offers another happy HOP WTR option to embrace - and be present for - all the sunny summer activities and dawn-to-dusk, outdoor fun. Crack one in the AM for some morning mojo or enjoy it to reward an action packed day."

Peach sweetens HOP WTR's existing lineup, including Classic, Blood Orange, Mango and Lime flavors, all of which feature Citra, Amarillo, Mosaic and Azacca hops, that deliver a citrusy, piney flavor reminiscent of your favorite IPA. The stress-busting stack of adaptogens and nootropics, including ashwagandha and L-Theanine, is specifically formulated to help you unwind and destress, providing guilt-free, hop-filled relaxation without the alcohol, calories, carbs, gluten or sugar.

"Peach is one of the most desirable and popular fruits and flavors, but little has been seen in the non-alcoholic beverage category until HOP WTR's latest innovation," added Jordan Bass, co-founder HOP WTR. "Combining fun and functionality is important over summer, which is why our Peach flavor release will be available just in time. Consumers will get that same satisfaction of cracking into a can of HOP WTR Peach as sipping on a non-alc bellini or Peach mojito by the beach – without the hangovers, afternoon slump or dehydration."

HOP WTR is available nationwide at HOPWTR.com, goPuff, Amazon and Thrive Market. HOP WTR can also be found at Erewhon, BevMo!, Wegmans, Big Y and select Total Wine & More, Ralphs, Kroger, HEB, and HyVee locations. For more information, please visit HOPWTR.com and follow us on Instagram @HOPWTR.

ABOUT HOP WTR

HOP WTR is a non-alcoholic sparkling hop water crafted with crisp, bold hops and mood-boosting ingredients. Our proprietary blend of stress-busting hops, adaptogens (ashwagandha) and nootropics (L-Theanine) makes our brew burst with healthy benefits while tasting crisp, light, and satisfying. With no calories, carbs, sugar or gluten, HOP WTR is The Healthy Way to Hops.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Kovacs

BLAZE PR

[email protected]

(310) 395-5050

SOURCE HOP WTR