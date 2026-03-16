You Will See, the Marca Chile campaign to project global image

MADRID, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marca Chile, the organization responsible for promoting the country's image abroad, has chosen 'You Will See' as the motto for its campaign, aimed at strengthening institutional and business relations, and generating strategic content, while also fostering a positive perception of the country.

The initiative 'You Will See' began in São Paulo (Brazil) and has traveled to Madrid, New York and London. 'You Will See' focuses on four main pillars: innovation, tourism, clean energy, and gastronomy.

A general view from the launch of the ‘Chile, lo vas a ver’ campaign as part of Chile Week in Madrid. EFE/David Fernández

Marca Chile's Director of Strategic Alliances, Víctor Palma, said in an interview with EFE that the goal is to show "who is behind each product, each service, and also the potential of clean energy, since Chile is making a name for itself out [in this sector] in Latin America."

"The objective of the positioning campaigns is always to increase awareness of our country. However, through the various activities undertaken by Chileans outside the country, we can promote the positive image we want to project," Palma added.

Enzo Abbagliati, the executive director of the Fundación Imagen de Chile, pointed out that the initiative is part of a sustained strategy for international projection. "The positioning of a country is an ongoing process. 'You Will See' is part of a broader strategy to project Chile internationally, providing visibility in key markets."

The event held at the Kitchen Club venue in the Spanish capital focused on gastronomy. Attendees were able to sample a selection of Chilean products along with a cooking demonstration of dishes such as clam, scallop, and white fish ceviche with pisco sour granita, pichanga verde, and pastel de choclo.

Chilean chef Carlos Pascal, founder of Kitchen Club, said that Chile's diversity, with nearly 6,500 km of coastline and flanked by the Andes mountain range, inspired the menu. He also wanted to "pay tribute to those Latin American countries that today form part of culture and enrich cooking."

Karin Avaria Pardo, the owner of La Guatona restaurant in Madrid, agrees that Chilean cuisine is not yet as famous as Mexican or Peruvian cuisine, but she believes it will gradually grow in popularity, making Chilean empanadas, lomitas, and completos better known.

Marca Chile awarded La Guatona the "Made by Chileans" recognition for its role in promoting Chilean gastronomic culture internationally.

Fundación Imagen de Chile is an organisation whose mission is to promote a positive and robust image of Chile internationally. The foundation is responsible for managing Marca Chile.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2934575/Fundacion_Imagen_Chile.jpg

SOURCE Fundación Imagen Chile