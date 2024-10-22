You Won't Believe This Year's Top 10 Halloween Treats, Revealed by Candy Funhouse

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As Halloween excitement builds, Candy Funhouse, the leading online retailer of unique candy and snacks from around the globe, proudly unveils its highly anticipated list of the Top 10 Halloween Treats for 2024. From timeless classics to the latest candy trends, this year's selection promises to delight trick-or-treaters and candy lovers of all ages.

Candy Funhouse's Top 10 Halloween Treats for 2024 1) Kit Kat Ghost Toast 2) Nerds Gummy Clusters 3) Sour Patch Kids 4) Reese’s Lava Big Cup 5) Frankford’s Gummy Body Part 6) Brach’s Candy Corn 7) Skittles 8) M&M’s 9) Twix 10) Snickers (CNW Group/Candy Funhouse)

With 93% of Americans planning to share candy and chocolate this Halloween, according to the National Confectioners Association, competition for the top spots on Candy Funhouse's list has been fierce. Based on a combination of the most popular, social engagement and candyologist® picks, the 2024 list strikes a perfect balance between nostalgic favorites and exciting new sweets.

Candy Funhouse's Official Top 10 Halloween Treats for 2024:

Kit Kat Ghost Toast: A classic KitKat with a cinnamon-flavored creme twist. Nerds Gummy Clusters: A multi-sensory treat that ' s always a fan favorite. Sour Patch Kids: Perfect for trick-or-treaters who crave a sour, then sweet, experience. Reese ' s Lava Big Cup: The iconic chocolate & peanut butter combo, now with chocolate lava! Frankford ' s Gummy Body Parts: Ghoulishly delicious, a Halloween must-have. Brach ' s Candy Corn : A quintessential Halloween treat that embodies the spirit of the season. Skittles: The vibrant, fruity rainbow of flavors that ' s perfect for sharing. M&M ' s: A nostalgic classic, now in spooky colors and seasonal themes. Twix: A perfect blend of chocolate, caramel, and crunch. Snickers: Packed with peanuts, nougat, and caramel—ideal for a satisfying treat.

"We expected some of the usual suspects like Nerds Clusters and Skittles, but I was definitely surprised to see Ghost Toast from Kit Kat break into the top ranks," said Dave Theodoropoulos, CMO of Candy Funhouse. "What also caught my attention was Candy Corn making the list—despite being one of the most polarizing candies out there. You either love it or you hate it!"

A recent survey highlights the strong preferences candy corn lovers have when enjoying this iconic treat: 57% eat the whole piece in one bite, 28% start with the narrow white tip, and 15% begin with the wider yellow end. These divided opinions underscore the unique status of candy corn in the Halloween candy landscape.

As Americans gear up for Halloween, with 97% of households expecting trick-or-treaters planning to hand out candy, and 73% opting for mini-sized treats, Candy Funhouse's top 10 list ensures that every Halloween moment will be a little sweeter.

Reminder on Trick-or-Treat Safety:

While the excitement of trick-or-treating is at an all-time high, Candy Funhouse encourages families to prioritize safety during Halloween. Be sure to carry flashlights or wear reflective costumes to stay visible in the dark, inspect all candy before consumption, and travel in groups to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

For more information about Candy Funhouse and to explore their full collection of Halloween treats, visit www.candyfunhouse.com.

About Candy Funhouse

At the intersection of pop culture and candy is Candy Funhouse, the largest online candy retailer dedicated to creating meaningful experiences worth sharing. Offering thousands of products—from retro classics to the latest TikTok trends—Candy Funhouse boasts a massive celebrity following, including Drake, Chad Michael Murray, Jen Selter, and more. Positioned as a content-driven organization, Candy Funhouse brings the sweetest entertainment to life through its innovative approach to the confectionery industry, driving demand among consumers.

