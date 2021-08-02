You Won't Find Better Wine Deals for These Two Weeks in August

In their 14 year history, Wine Spies has featured thousands of wines, bringing one new wine each day to their loyal customers. Between August 2nd and 15th, they will feature some of the most exciting wines ever seen on their website. The deals range from rare Bordeaux classified-growths, high-scoring Napa Cabernet (such as TOR, Addax, Chimney Rock, and Crane Assembly), under-$20 wines that deliver unparalleled value, exclusive inaugural releases, and more.

"Over the last year, we've continued to increase the quality of our wine offers. Our newest curation agent brought with him decades of wine experience and education, elevating our wine selections to new heights, and across all price points. Our Operatives (Wine Spies' customers) will continue to enjoy access to wines they won't find anywhere else, and we're really overdelivering during the Cellar Stocker Days event - on both quality and value. These wines were nearly impossible to get and are some of the best we've ever featured on the site." says owner Jason Seeber, aka "Agent Red".

All of the Cellar Stocker wines will be quantity-limited, and available on a first come first served basis. Most will sell out, so Operatives are encouraged to check in early and often to see what's still available. Make sure that you're in the know for this special event - and all of Wine Spies' daily offers - by signing up for the mailing list at winespies.com.

Cellar Stocker Days is part of Wine Spies' multi-week 'Next Gen Launch Party' event, beginning on August 2nd. This event includes the inaugural release of Wine Spies' original wine brand Enigma, an accompanying NFT auction backed by 5 uniquely labeled bottles of Enigma's inaugural Cabernet Sauvignon release, and the rollout of an entirely new website featuring a host of never before seen services.

CONTACT: Claire "Agent Chenin" Perkins 559-797-7422, [email protected]

SOURCE Wine Spies

