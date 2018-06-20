Steve Beaman offers You42 the expertise it needs to be financially viable. After attending Purdue University, Beaman embarked on a career which now boasts more than three decades of experience managing private equity investments and teaching financial principles. He thus knows exactly how to put the platform and all its artists on a sound financial footing, so that there is no shortage of funds to make great works of art.

As a platform for artistic expression, You42 gives artists the tools to create and spread new content. It also allows fans to share this content with one another, to communicate with their favorite artists, and to compensate those artists for their work. Besides hosting artists, You42 engages in its own artistic work, notably by creating movies that are screened at major film festivals.

Understanding You42

As a social media platform with a focus on entertainment, You42 offers a myriad of advanced features, including:

Content Creation Tools - Through You42, artists can produce a wide variety of creative works. This allows those with strong artistic skills and passions to begin using their talents, even if their resources are limited.

- Through You42, artists can produce a wide variety of creative works. This allows those with strong artistic skills and passions to begin using their talents, even if their resources are limited. Fan Features - You42 gives fans a way to view their favorite artists' work, as well as to share that work with their friends. Fans can also use the platform to communicate with artists, allowing them to provide praise and to take advantage of special benefits that those artists offer to their most loyal followers.

- You42 gives fans a way to view their favorite artists' work, as well as to share that work with their friends. Fans can also use the platform to communicate with artists, allowing them to provide praise and to take advantage of special benefits that those artists offer to their most loyal followers. Compensation Capabilities - You42 is creating its own cryptocurrency, giving fans and artists a new way to receive and monetize content--even when that content can be accessed for free. This feature gives creators a new way to control how they get paid for their work.

With You42, artists and fans will no longer be dependent on the major publishing studios. This means more autonomy for artists, more choices for fans, and more affordability for both.

Bolstering with Beaman

As an advisor to the platform, Beaman will provide valuable financial expertise. Over the last thirty years, he has offered financial services and education in a cornucopia of different contexts. He served first as a Regional Consultant to Wharton Econometric Forecasting Associates, and then as a founding partner at Chicago Investment Analytics. He is also a founding member of the Society to Advance Financial Education, and is the manager of his own private equity consulting firm, The McGraw Council. With Beaman's help, You42 is prepared to implement its ad and cryptocurrency features to make sure artists are fully compensated.

