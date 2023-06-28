YouAi Announces No-Code AI Creation Platform MindStudio

News provided by

YouAi

28 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

Company Behind Creator Economy Platform Koji Introduces New Platform To Democratize Creation And Distribution Of AIs

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YouAi, the venture-backed artificial intelligence platform from the company behind creator economy heavyweight Koji and augmented reality creation tool Metaverse Studio, today announced the launch of MindStudio, its revolutionary no-code AI creation platform.

MindStudio is a powerful new tool that makes it possible for anyone to build and launch AI apps and businesses without needing any specialized knowledge in programming or machine learning.

MindStudio - Launch Powerful AI Apps in Minutes
MindStudio - Launch Powerful AI Apps in Minutes

"Artificial intelligence represents one of the most profound and powerful advancements in the history of computing. MindStudio democratizes access to these new tools and gives everyone a chance to participate in defining the next generation of human-computer interaction," said Dmitry Shapiro, YouAi CEO.

YouAi's larger mission is to index and digitize the human mind, using that data to ultimately personalize the way we interact with artificial intelligences. With MindStudio, AI creators can use this data in order to create the most advanced and personalized AIs in the world.

"AIs created with MindStudio leverage YouAi users' personal training data in order to contextualize their interactions with those users. For example, a MindStudio AI that generates Tweets about a given topic will personalize its output to match the unique style, voice, and tone of the user. With YouAi and MindStudio, AI does not replace human creativity. Instead, we are building a future where humans create and train their own AIs, working together to unlock the next level of expression, inspiration, and productivity," said Sean Thielen, YouAi CTO.

MindStudio is model-agnostic and today supports the latest large language models from OpenAi and Anthropic, with more coming soon. MindStudio is free to use and can be found at https://MindStudio.ai. AIs created with MindStudio can be published to YouAi for free, or creators can charge for their use. AIs can be found at https://YouAi.ai.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES
MindStudio Demo Video (3:38)
The You AI

ABOUT YOUAI
YouAi is a platform for indexing and digitizing the human mind. It was launched in April 2023 by Dmitry Shapiro and Sean Thielen as part of GoMeta, Inc., the startup behind Koji and Metaverse Studio.

GoMeta, Inc. was founded in 2016 and has raised $36 million in venture capital from prominent venture capitalists and angel investors.

PRESS CONTACT
Sean Thielen, YouAi
[email protected]

SOURCE YouAi

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.