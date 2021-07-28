YouAppi Integrates With Vungle for High-Quality Global Video Inventory, Experiences 1,441% In Growth Since January 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YouAppi , a leading global marketing platform for the world's largest mobile brands, announced today an integration with Vungle , a leading mobile performance marketing platform, for high-quality mobile inventory. YouAppi has experienced a staggering 1,441% growth since the partnership's inception in January 2020, with projections indicating continued growth through 2021.

Vungle is an industry leader with its extensive mobile video ad demand and an SDK footprint of over 78,000 apps. The integration allows YouAppi to access Vungle's high quality global video inventory. YouAppi has scaled its efforts with record-beating returns month-over-month in the 17 months since partnering with Vungle. Both teams have been closely partnering with developers to implement more effective growth strategies to successfully scale on Android, since iOS has dramatically changed privacy and advertising settings.

Meiry Vaknin, VP of Partnerships at YouAppi said, "Vungle is one of our prominent partners as they deliver high quality mobile video ad units. The partnership has proven to provide growth and scale through video ad inventory. At YouAppi, we strive to deliver personalized and engaging ads to our users. This latest integration with Vungle not only allows us to scale and receive an exponential return on investment, but also work with the exceptional team at Vungle. We're excited to join forces and present premier ad experiences for our clients."

YouAppi's Android inventory has increased 3x in the last six months. This is particularly important in light of the changes taking place with iOS around privacy and advertising. Vungle saw Android ad spend surge 21% on the Vungle platform in the week after the release of iOS 14.5. YouAppi's Android demand increase is even more important when considering emerging markets where Android use is highest. Android's market share in Asia, for example, is a dominating 82% , with 70% of mobile users on the Android operating system

Michael Deignan, Global Head of Platform Partnerships at Vungle stated, "We are excited to work with YouAppi and their customers on the Vungle mobile performance marketing platform. The Vungle SDK is battle-tested and allows publishers to create experiences that keep customers engaged longer, drive more conversions, and earn more revenue. We're delighted to fulfill this goal alongside YouAppi."

Following the changes that have taken place with iOS this year, it is important for mobile marketers to expand beyond iOS solutions. YouAppi's integration with Vungle represents this shift in mobile marketing goals by taking a more global methodology. Both YouAppi and Vungle teams share similar visions to provide customers with high quality ads that not only engage, but also convert into revenue.

ABOUT YOUAPPI

YouAppi is a leading performance-based mobile app marketing platform for the world's largest app publishers and brands. From programmatic user acquisition to retention via app remarketing and re-engagement, the tech company delivers a comprehensive range of mobile marketing solutions to grow your business at every stage of the user funnel. Powered by machine learning and audience targeting, YouAppi's proven proprietary app remarketing technology finds and retains the most profitable users for its clients. Headquartered in CA, YouAppi has local teams in every major market worldwide, including EMEA, APAC and the US. YouAppi is ranked a top 10 remarketing company on the Appsflyer 2021 index, 21st on the 2021 Inc. 500 Regional California list of fastest-growing California-based private companies, 15th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ Bay Area 2018 list, and 4th on the EMEA Technology Fast 500™ 2017 list. To learn more, visit: www.youappi.com .

ABOUT VUNGLE

Vungle is the trusted guide for growth and engagement, transforming how people discover and experience apps. Mobile application developers partner with Vungle to monetize their apps through innovative in-app ad experiences that are inspired by insight and crafted with creativity. Advertisers depend on Vungle to reach, acquire, and retain high-value users worldwide. Vungle's data-optimized ads run on over 1 billion unique devices to drive engagement and increase returns for publishers and advertisers ranging from indie studios to powerhouse brands. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices around the world in London, Berlin, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, Los Angeles, New York, and Helsinki. For more information, visit www.vungle.com .

