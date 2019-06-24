YouAppi Launches OM SDK and Secures IAB Tech Lab Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YouAppi announced today the release of its recent Open Measurement Software Development Kit (OM SDK). YouAppi also announced that it has been officially certified as compliant by IAB tech lab, strengthening YouAppi's position as a trusted partner and an industry leader.

The Open Measurement Software Development Kit (OM SDK) is designed to facilitate third party viewability and verification measurement for ads served to mobile app environments without requiring multiple Ad Verification Service Providers (Measurement Provider) SDK. To ensure that the Measurement Provider is collecting data from a reliable implementation of OM SDK by the Integration Partner, IAB Tech Lab has developed a certification program for validating the integration.

The certification significantly benefits YouAppi partners, as it will lead to more demand opportunities as well as provides an inside view into advertising supply and demand for both advertisers and publishers, allowing them to maximize monetization opportunities in real-time. The development of the OM SDK third-party ad measurement and verification is an industry-wide effort, to be used by Integration Partners (app publishers and ad SDK), as well as Measurement Providers.

"At our core, YouAppi is a company that cares deeply about operating our business in a responsible, mature and trustworthy manner - this certification is another result of that commitment," said Eyal Hilzenrat, Chief Product Officer of YouAppi. "We are honored to join a select group of tier-one companies who have received certification from IAB Tech Lab and we look forward to working together to continue our mission of increasing accountability and transparency in our industry."

Ad types supported

Certified Ads:

HTML Display Creatives (web-view based HTML5 ads, banners, interstitials, full screen etc)

Native Display Creatives (native layer rendered image and text ads)

Video Creatives (HTML5 Video in web-views or native in-app player video ads)

About YouAppi

YouAppi is a leading marketing platform for premium mobile brands in Europe, North America, and Asia. It is the first one to bring the full-service solution and insights to advertisers and publishers, by merging brand and performance advertisement for a holistic approach. YouAppi allows brands to make real-time adjustments and optimize marketing efforts in order to reach customers at any point in the funnel.

The company operates in 15 countries. YouAppi is also ranked 15th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ Bay Area 2018 list and 4th on the EMEA Technology Fast 500™ 2017 list. For more information, please visit www.youappi.com .

