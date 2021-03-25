YouAppi Named Top 10 Remarketing Company in 2021 AppsFlyer Performance Index

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, YouAppi ( www.youappi.com ), a leading performance-based mobile app marketing platform for the world's largest app publishers and brands, was named among AppsFlyer's Top Remarketing Companies in North America alongside companies such as Google, Facebook, and Twitter. In AppsFlyer's bi-annual Performance Index , which ranks the top media sources in mobile advertising, YouAppi's ReAppi solution received the high quality ranking of #7 in gaming and #9 all categories in North America.

AppsFlyer's Performance Index is a prestigious industry benchmark and recognizes the industry leaders within mobile advertising. The 2021 index analyzed 580 media sources, 29 billion installs, and over 16,000 apps.

Within the Performance Index, the Remarketing Index ranks media sources based on their ability to deliver high quality users from remarketing campaigns at scale. YouAppi has significantly increased its efforts in this activity through growth and scale in app remarketing. The company's success was driven by both volume in non-gaming as well as quality in gaming on a regional level for North America.

"The AppsFlyer index is very highly respected and valued in mobile advertising," says Moshe Vaknin, CEO and Co-Founder of YouAppi. "This ranking is considered to be the gold standard for the industry. Ranking on the Performance Index is a testament to YouAppi's growth mindset and we are just getting started with our remarketing product."

YouAppi Chief Revenue Officer, Leo Giel says, "The challenges of 2020 brought opportunity for us. We were able to fine tune and scale a product we have been working on for three years. To be recognized by AppsFlyer for our remarketing product after only one year of releasing it to the public is a testament to the drive and laser focus of our team at YouAppi."

ABOUT YOUAPPI

YouAppi is a leading performance-based mobile app marketing platform for the world's largest app publishers and brands. From user acquisition to retention via app remarketing and re-engagement, the tech company delivers a comprehensive range of mobile marketing solutions to grow your business at every stage of the user funnel. Powered by machine learning and audience targeting, YouAppi's proven proprietary app remarketing technology finds and retains the most profitable users for its clients. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, YouAppi has local teams in every major market worldwide, including EMEA, APAC and the US. YouAppi is also ranked 21st on the 2021 Inc. 500 Regional California list of fastest-growing California-based private companies, 15th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ Bay Area 2018 list, and 4th on the EMEA Technology Fast 500™ 2017 list. Learn more at www.youappi.com

Media Contact

Katie Campisano

Kamp Media Relations

[email protected]

1.908.247.8678

SOURCE YouAppi