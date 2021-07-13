YouCanTrade Welcomes a New Trading Coach and Revamps its Website

Baldwin brings more than 14 years of experience as an international trading instructor, teaching thousands of students about stocks, options and futures. As a trading coach at YouCanTrade,* Baldwin is focused on active day trading of highly liquid futures, specifically the four U.S. equity futures: The Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 and the Russell. Baldwin will host daily live trading sessions during the week, which allow students to watch him find and place trades in real time. His sessions will emphasize trend recognition, integration of indicators and finding entries and exits.

"I'm passionate about working with every student at their own pace to make sure they understand the material and how to apply it," Baldwin said. "I'm an active, straightforward and enthusiastic trader, and I place high importance on risk and reward tolerance. I focus on teaching my students non-emotional, high probability trading techniques."

While YouCanTrade subscribers can already learn from Baldwin and join him in live trading sessions, he will host a free and public webinar July 13 at 7 p.m. EDT. He will discuss the importance of watching and understanding how overnight highs and lows can affect trades, while sharing how strategies may differ when planning for regular trading hours versus overnight trading hours. Attendees can expect to learn:

How to identify trading opportunities around the Globex level

How to increase trading probabilities when trading during high volume hours

How to identify higher probability trading areas

You can find the full calendar of YouCanTrade webinars and events here. Webinars are free and open to anyone interested in learning more about trading.

In addition to learning from Baldwin and the full team of YouCanTrade coaches, subscribers also benefit from a revamped website with new educational resources and simpler navigation, making it even easier for traders to find relevant courses, join live trading rooms, watch live shows and learn how to trade.

"YouCanTrade was created to take some of the mystery and anxiety out of trading, and our goal is to empower individuals to get started and help other traders advance their skills," said Sarah Potter, President of YouCanTrade and Chief Education Officer at TradeStation Group. "We're excited to welcome Jerry to the team and announce these updates as both underscore our ongoing commitment to being a go-to resource for trading strategies and insights."

With a free YouCanTrade account, subscribers will now gain access to more content including on-demand webinars, morning market email briefings, a live trading room and affiliate, TradeStation Securities Inc.'s Getting Started Channel.** Subscribers can also engage with other traders and coaches on the website and the YouCanTrade – Community mobile app.

Subscribers to the YouCanTrade community can enjoy instant trade alerts via text, live and interactive trading rooms done in real time with real money, trade summaries and trading room archives. One-on-one coaching sessions are also available.

To learn more about YouCanTrade and its wealth of educational offerings, visit youcantrade.com. YouCanTrade is not a registered broker-dealer or investment adviser and does not offer professional financial services.

