YouCopia Introduces the Organizing Hero™ Collection: Bestsellers, Reimagined

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YouCopia, a global brand of category-leading home organizing products, has launched the Organizing Hero™ Collection of its top-rated, bestselling organizers that have been reimagined with modernized designs, upgraded product features and made-to-last durability. The launch coincides with the company's 15th anniversary celebration as it continues its growth journey from startup to global brand.

"Organizing Heroes feature the same trusted quality and innovative design details with a fresh look and (even) better functionality," said YouCopia President Lauren Greenwood. "Our unique organizers are made with high-quality, BPA-free, recycled plastic in an attractive speckled white color. Getting an area organized takes less than five minutes with YouCopia."

Organizing Hero StoraLid® Container Lid Organizers help you pack leftovers in a snap

StoraLid Container Lid Organizer, the first-ever adjustable organizer for lids, was introduced in 2017 to solve the struggle of messy food storage. The new Hero brings an upgraded base design that makes it even easier to keep lids upright and sorted the way you like. StoraLid Container Lid Organizer uses adjustable dividers to create custom spaces for various lid shapes and sizes and now features a stronger click-and-lock system in the base. Great for kitchen cabinet or drawer organization, it can be used for reusable bags and wraps, napkins, paper plates and children's dinnerware, too.

Built-in handles make it a cinch to grab and slide the whole organizer if you need to bring lids out for a closer look. For a quick setup, just pull the base out of the box, add dividers where you want and load your container lids (or container stacks). With container lids on vertical display, it's easy to find what you need without searching or digging around.

StoraLid Container Lid Organizer comes in two models:

24 Lid features five dividers and measures 10.5" D x 13.2 to 21.3" W x 5.8" H

features five dividers and measures 10.5" D x 13.2 to 21.3" W x 5.8" H 40 Lid features eight dividers, an expandable base, and measures 10.5" D x 13.2 to 21.3" W x 5.8" H

Organizing Hero StoreMore® Racks help you cook and bake like a pro

Adjustable bakeware racks didn't exist before YouCopia created them in 2015. Stacking made us nervous, so our invention held pans vertically to store more in an organized cabinet. StoreMore Racks help you locate and remove cookware and bakeware without a major search. All racks fit standard-size cabinets and pantries, have non-slip feet on the base and feature coated steel wires that won't pop out or scratch, so your kitchen essentials stay looking tidy and new.

StoreMore Racks are available in three designs:

Cookware Rack stores and protects heavy pans, skillets, lids and cutting boards in a lower cabinet, deep drawer or pantry. Ten adjustable dividers keep tall items upright and separate so it's easy to find and grab what you need without stacking or digging through dark cabinets. The sturdy, expandable base has a centering design to keep round pans and lids from rolling around. For quick setup, just pull the base out of the box and expand to the desired length, insert steel dividers and load items. Measures 9.3" D x 12.0"–21.5" W x 8.5" H (with dividers inserted).

stores and protects heavy pans, skillets, lids and cutting boards in a lower cabinet, deep drawer or pantry. Ten adjustable dividers keep tall items upright and separate so it's easy to find and grab what you need without stacking or digging through dark cabinets. The sturdy, expandable base has a centering design to keep round pans and lids from rolling around. For quick setup, just pull the base out of the box and expand to the desired length, insert steel dividers and load items. Measures 9.3" D x 12.0"–21.5" W x 8.5" H (with dividers inserted). Bakeware Rack stores baking pans, muffin tins, cookie sheets and cutting boards upright while taking up minimal space. Seven adjustable dividers keep bakeware separated so it's easy to remove one item at a time. A durable, plastic base ensures even glass casserole dishes and ceramic pans stay damage-free and ready to use. The open base design stops round pans from rolling around. To setup, just pull the base out of the box, insert steel dividers and load items. Measures 7.4" D x 11.6" W x 6.4" H (with dividers inserted).

stores baking pans, muffin tins, cookie sheets and cutting boards upright while taking up minimal space. Seven adjustable dividers keep bakeware separated so it's easy to remove one item at a time. A durable, plastic base ensures even glass casserole dishes and ceramic pans stay damage-free and ready to use. The open base design stops round pans from rolling around. To setup, just pull the base out of the box, insert steel dividers and load items. Measures 7.4" D x 11.6" W x 6.4" H (with dividers inserted). Pan and Lid Rack holds frying pans, cutting boards, platters and pot lids in a tidy row, so you don't have to dig through cabinets while cooking. Ten adjustable dividers store items vertically (no more stacking!) while taking up minimal space in the cupboard or pantry. The sturdy, non-slip base keeps everything in place and ready for daily cooking needs. For a quick set-up, just pull the base out of the box and expand to the desired length, insert steel dividers and load items. Measures 7.3" D x 12.6"-21.5" W x 6.3" H (with dividers inserted).

Organizing Hero UpSpace® Bottle Organizers help you move through your (hydrated) day

Most homes sport 8+ water bottles and typically only those in the front row get used. YouCopia's UpSpace Bottle Organizers were first introduced in 2019 to wrangle tumblers in tidy rows, so your whole collection can get into the game. Now, our redesigned Hero brings a stronger horizontal storage solution to the market.

Each bottle organizer comes with adjustable shelves and multiple height settings, so you can choose the right clearance height for water bottles, travel mugs and even the largest 40 oz. tumblers. Sturdy steel wires and a cradle shelf design keep bottles from rolling around while non-slip feet hold the rack in place. Just press wire supports into the base, snap in shelves at desired height and load your bottles.

UpSpace Bottle Organizers are available in three sizes:

6 Bottle measures 7.2" D x 11.6" W x 6.6" H

measures 7.2" D x 11.6" W x 6.6" H 9 Bottle measures 7.2" D x 11.6" W x 11.7" H

measures 7.2" D x 11.6" W x 11.7" H 12 Bottle measures 7.2" D x 16.6" W x 11.7" H

Organizing Hero UpSpace® Cabinet Organizers help you glide through daily routines

UpSpace Cabinet Organizers maximize vertical space by storing boxes, mugs, plates and more on three tiers within a cabinet or pantry. Two shelves adjust in 1" increments to fit everything from pasta, crackers and pantry staples to kitchen wrap, aluminum foil and food bag boxes, to plates, bowls and mugs. Strong steel wires and reinforced shelves support up to 20 lbs. without bowing or sagging. Non-slip feet keep the organizer in place when sliding boxes in and out. Just place wire legs in base, snap in shelves and load items.

UpSpace Cabinet Organizers comes in two sizes:

Small measures 10.9" D x 8.9" W x 9.7" H

measures 10.9" D x 8.9" W x 9.7" H Large measures 10.0" D x 12.7" W x 11.9" H

Organizing Hero SpiceStack® Spice Organizers help you find spices in a pinch

Since launching in 2007 as the first of its kind, YouCopia's iconic drop-down shelves keep spice bottles organized and accessible. SpiceStack Spice Organizer's patented design expertly declutters your spice collection in a cabinet or pantry. Three drawers pull down to resting position at eye level, so you can quickly locate the spice you need, when you need it. The drawers have adjustable dividers to fit a variety of spice bottle sizes, shapes and heights and come with 104 removable drawer labels (52 printed and 52 blank) for custom organization and a faster find while cooking.

Organize spices alphabetically or by usage/type – it's up to you! No installation or assembly required with this clever freestanding spice rack on non-slip feet. Just take SpiceStack Spice Organizer out of the box and start loading spice bottles.

SpiceStack Spice Organizers are available in two sizes:

18 Bottle measures 11.0" D x 8.1" W x 8.3" H ( NEW size perfect for smaller spaces )

measures 11.0" D x 8.1" W x 8.3" H ( ) 24 Bottle measures 11.0" D x 10.5" W x 8.3" H

As part of YouCopia's Organizers Made Better™ initiative, the Organizing Hero Collection has plastic-free, curbside recyclable packaging that is intentionally designed with minimal air space for energy-efficient transport. YouCopia organizers are designed and manufactured with high-quality materials, including post-industrial recycled plastic, to withstand many years of daily use. YouCopia's team in Chicago aims for positive business impact by supporting a trusted network of domestic suppliers and audit-approved, overseas manufacturers.

Since its founding in 2009, YouCopia has helped millions of people discover the "woo hoo" feeling of being organized. The company creates practical organization products to fit different items throughout the home. With almost effortless set-up (no tools or installation required), anyone can transform their space into a happy place. YouCopia is a WBNEC-Certified Women's Business Enterprise based in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood.

