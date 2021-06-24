You'd be Surprised at the Healing Power of Mindfulness, Humor and a Few Swear Words

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Stewart Dixon, best-selling humor, self-help author of Spirituality for Badasses (PIE Publishing, January 2021) has a bone to pick with conventional therapy and pharmaceutical companies concerning our collective bounce back and healing from the stress, anxiety and depression of COVID-19.

Spirituality for Badasses: How to find inner peace and happiness without losing your cool J. Stewart Dixon author Spirituality for Badasses

On a whirl-wind virtual tour of radio station and podcast interviews this spring, J. Stewart Dixon has been offering his "calm island in the middle of the hurricane" solution to eager hosts such as celebrity chef Pete Evans from Perth, Australia and sportscaster i-Heart radio-DJ Ken Broo from Cincinnati, Ohio. "It's about noticing that part of you, which hasn't changed your whole life. If you can notice and nurture this inner badass part, you'll be pleasantly surprised by its' ability to heal, help and restore."

Mr. Dixon knows first-hand about finding an inner badass, as he suffered from years of depression during his early adulthood. "I didn't throw myself into spirituality to become a saint or a purist– I did it because I was hurting and in pain. I did drugs and alcohol. I tried therapy and Prozac. None of it worked. I was dragged kicking and screaming into spirituality and mindfulness practices and what I found was that, lo' and behold, this sh#% works."

A common question Mr. Dixon receives is, of course – Why all the swear words and humor? "I love the title Spirituality for Badasses because it instantly disarms any preconceived notions about spirituality and renders it friendly, approachable and down-to-earth. I think many of us are burned out by absolute truths, cures and opinions right now. So– I'm simply offering an alternative non-pharmaceutical "cure" that worked for me. As a bonus, I've thrown in some humor, and to keep it real, a few swear words."

Mr. Dixon's background as an engineer and business owner has also shaped his opinion about spirituality and mental health. "As an engineer most of my adult life, I've been hired to reduce complex systems into bite-sized, manageable portions. In Spirituality for Badasses I do the same: Mental health and spirituality is, to say the least, complex. I spent decades sifting through and integrating it, and what I came up with – which I'm proud of and grateful for today- was a cure that worked both for myself and the thousands of readers who are now finding their own inner badasses."

