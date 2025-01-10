Youdao Dictionary Pen Unveils at CES 2025, Showcasing Cutting-Edge AI Innovations and Applications in Education

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, a leading intelligent learning company in China, is showcasing its AI-equipped smart device, the Youdao Dictionary Pen X7 series, at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025).This event showcases the strength of 'Chinese AI' in the field of educational technology to a global audience.

The Youdao booth attracted significant attention at the exhibition. The showcased Youdao Dictionary Pen X7 series features proprietary applications, including Hi Echo and Mr. P AI Tutor, which are based on the 'Zi Yue' educational large language model. It also provides offline translation capabilities through an edge-side large language model, drawing many users to experience the products.

During the exhibition, Youdao was invited to participate in the Microsoft Greater China offline event at CES 2025. Renlei Liu, Senior Vice President of Youdao, attended a high-level roundtable discussion. Alongside representatives from tech companies such as Microsoft, TCL, Lenovo, and TimeKettle, they explored AI innovation and the globalization of consumer electronics in China.

Renlei Liu stated that large language models possess exceptional natural language processing and interaction capabilities. Leveraging its extensive experience in the language and learning sectors, Youdao launched China's first educational large language model, 'Zi Yue', in 2023. Based on this model, Youdao upgraded all of its software and hardware products and introduced a series of proprietary educational applications, including the digital human language coach, AI Document Q&A, and transcription services for international students.

Renlei Liu said, 'We believe that before the emergence of truly super applications based on large language models, various companies are exploring vertical fields and specific scenarios, much like the early days of China's mobile internet, when killer applications had not yet emerged and internet companies were innovating within vertical scenarios. There are many similarities between the era of large models and the mobile internet era, and we are actively experimenting as well'.

Youdao has also applied the reasoning and knowledge Q&A capabilities of the large language model to academic learning scenarios, launching the AI comprehensive inquiry learning assistant, Mr. P AI Tutor. It integrates the large language model and RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) technology, enhancing the AI's understanding of subject knowledge and the quality of its outputs. It offers guided explanations, multi-turn interactive heuristic teaching, and comprehensive Q&A support across all grades and subjects, addressing many issues in home tutoring scenarios.

Renlei Liu stated that Youdao is actively promoting the application of the "Zi Yue" educational large language model in various scenarios and has conducted a comprehensive AI upgrade of its business products to better meet users' learning needs. As a result, Youdao's AI subscription service has achieved rapid growth for seven consecutive quarters.

With the continuous development of large language model applications, improving the efficiency of AI research and development and application has become a key factor in industry competition. In response, Youdao has proposed a solution to harness the capabilities of smaller model applications. Renlei Liu pointed out that general large language models often aim for "large and comprehensive," but the expansion of model size also leads to increased training and operational costs. For specific scenarios and tasks that require quick response times, using smaller models on the edge can facilitate more effective targeted training, enhance precision, and provide a better user experience.

The AI dictionary pen, equipped with a dedicated educational model can provide high-quality content and functional services, ensuring that it remains focused on learning purposes and is not used for entertainment or other applications. At the same time, by utilizing a smaller model on the edge for localized operation, it supports offline use, thereby avoiding disruptions from the network environment.

Renlei Liu stated that smaller models focus on high-quality vertical applications, which can continuously enhance user experience and build professional technical advantages through flexible and efficient training and iteration. Exploring the application of edge models in more specific scenarios is an important direction for Youdao's development in AI technology.

In fact, Youdao has already made significant progress in the exploration of edge models. Based on its self-developed "Zi Yue" educational large language model, Youdao has developed the industry's first edge large language model and applied it to the newly launched X7 series of dictionary pens. This dictionary pen features offline large language model translation capabilities, achieving translation results comparable to those of online NMT (Neural Machine Translation), greatly enhancing the accuracy and fluency of language learning.

As a star product in Youdao's smart devices lineup, the Youdao Dictionary Pen X7 series has truly become an AI large language model dictionary pen. It is equipped with two proprietary applications of the first educational large language model, "Zi Yue" in China: the AI All-Subject Tutor, Mr. P AI Tutor, and the digital human language coach, Hi Echo, while also providing AI intelligent learning features such as AI essay refinement.

The Youdao Dictionary Pen X7 received an enthusiastic response from users upon its launch. It quickly became the best-selling product in the thousand-yuan price range, surpassing 30,000 units sold. During the 2024 Nov 11th Shopping Festival in China, the Youdao Dictionary Pen X7 Pro topped several industry rankings on major e-commerce platforms, marking the fifth consecutive year that Youdao dictionary pens have held the top position for sales in the same category across both JD.com and Tmall.

This time, Youdao showcased the Dictionary Pen X7 series at CES 2025, receiving widespread recognition on an international stage.

Focusing on AI + education, Youdao will continue to increase its investment in the research and development of edge model applications, promoting the implementation of large language models in more educational scenarios to provide learners with a better learning experience through efficient educational products.

