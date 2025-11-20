Youdao Reports Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

News provided by

Youdao, Inc.

Nov 20, 2025, 03:30 ET

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), an AI-powered solutions provider specializing in artificial intelligence applications for the learning and advertising verticals, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total net revenues were RMB1,628.5 million (US$228.8 million), representing a 3.6% increase from the same period in 2024.
    - Net revenues from learning services were RMB643.1 million (US$90.3 million), representing a 16.2% decrease from the same period in 2024.
    - Net revenues from smart devices were RMB245.8 million (US$34.5 million), representing a 22.1% decrease from the same period in 2024.
    - Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB739.7 million (US$103.9 million), representing a 51.1% increase from the same period in 2024.
  • Gross margin was 42.2%, compared with 50.2% for the same period in 2024. 
  • Income from operations was RMB28.3 million (US$4.0 million), representing a 73.7% decrease from the same period in 2024.
  • Basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders were near zero, compared with RMB0.74 for the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.08 (US$0.01), compared with RMB0.76 for the same period of 2024.

"We continued to advance our AI-Native Strategy in the third quarter, strengthening our technological capabilities and translating innovation into meaningful user and business value. Building on the solid operating profit in the first half of the year, we strategically increased investments in Youdao Lingshi and our online marketing services to unlock their long-term growth potential. Youdao Lingshi expanded its customer acquisition channels, driving over 40% year-over-year growth in gross billings. Our online marketing services accelerated, with net revenues rising 51.1% year-over-year to a record RMB739.7 million, fueled by strong demand from the NetEase group and overseas markets. In addition, total sales of AI-driven subscription services also reached a new high of approximately RMB100 million in the third quarter, representing over 40% year-over-year growth, supported by ongoing upgrades to existing applications and the rollout of new ones," said Dr. Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Youdao.

"Looking ahead, we will continue executing on our AI-Native Strategy, deepening the application of and innovating with our large language model, Confucius, across both our learning and advertising businesses to consistently create customer value. Financially, we remain confident in meeting our full-year targets, delivering strong year-over-year improvements in operating profit and achieving annual operating cash-flow breakeven for the first time," Dr. Zhou concluded.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB1,628.5 million (US$228.8 million), representing a 3.6% increase from RMB1,572.5 million for the same period of 2024.

Net revenues from learning services were RMB643.1 million (US$90.3 million) for the third quarter of 2025, representing a 16.2% decrease from RMB767.9 million for the same period of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was mainly because we continued to take a disciplined, strategic approach to customer acquisition, which places greater emphasis on higher ROI (return on investment) engagements. We believe this strategy has enhanced the overall resilience and operational efficiency of our business, despite the short-term revenue decline.

Net revenues from smart devices were RMB245.8 million (US$34.5 million) for the third quarter of 2025, representing a 22.1% decrease from RMB315.3 million for the same period of 2024, primarily due to the declined demands of smart learning devices in the third quarter of 2025.

Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB739.7 million (US$103.9 million) for the third quarter of 2025, representing a 51.1% increase from RMB489.4 million for the same period of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the increased demands from the NetEase group and overseas markets, which was driven by our continued investments in AI technology.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB687.9 million (US$96.6 million), representing a 12.9% decrease from RMB789.5 million for the same period of 2024. Gross margin was 42.2% for the third quarter of 2025, compared with 50.2% for the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the declined gross profit margin of online marketing services.

Gross margin for learning services was 58.5% for the third quarter of 2025, compared with 62.1% for the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the decline in economies of scale as a result of the decreased revenues from learning services.

Gross margin for smart devices increased to 50.3% for the third quarter of 2025 from 42.8% for the same period of 2024. The improvement was mainly attributable to the higher gross margin arising from the newly launched Youdao Dictionary Pen in 2025.

Gross margin for online marketing services was 25.4% for the third quarter of 2025, compared with 36.3% for the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly attributable to our strategic expansion of our client base for advertising services. As the collaboration with new clients remains in its nascent stage, the gross margin for these clients holds potential for future improvement.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB659.6 million (US$92.7 million), compared with RMB682.2 million for the same period of last year.

Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB487.7 million (US$68.5 million), representing a decrease of 6.1% from RMB519.6 million for the same period of 2024. This decrease was attributable to the reduced marketing expenditures in learning services and smart devices in the third quarter of 2025.

Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB127.8 million (US$18.0 million), representing an increase of 6.9% from RMB119.6 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increased headcount for research and development employees in online marketing services, leading to higher payroll-related expenses in the third quarter of 2025.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were RMB44.1 million (US$6.2 million), kept flat the same period of 2024.

Income from Operations

As a result of the foregoing, income from operations for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB28.3 million (US$4.0 million), representing a 73.7% decrease from RMB107.3 million for the same period in 2024. The margin of income from operations was 1.7%, compared with 6.8% for the same period of last year.

Net Income Attributable to Youdao's Ordinary Shareholders

Net income attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB0.1 million (US$0.0 million), compared with RMB86.3 million for the same period of last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB9.2 million (US$1.3 million), compared with RMB88.7 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was near zero, compared with RMB0.74 for the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB0.08 (US$0.01), compared with RMB0.76 for the same period of 2024.

Other Information

As of September 30, 2025, Youdao's cash, cash equivalents, current and non-current restricted cash, and short-term investments totaled RMB557.7 million (US$78.3 million), compared with RMB662.6 million as of December 31, 2024. For the third quarter of 2025, net cash used in operating activities was RMB58.6 million (US$8.2 million). Youdao's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on management's ability to implement an effective business plan amid a changing regulatory environment, generate operating cash flows, and secure external financing for future development. To support Youdao's future business, NetEase Group has agreed to provide financial support for ongoing operations in the next thirty-six months starting from May 2024. As of September 30, 2025, Youdao has received various forms of financial support from the NetEase Group, including, among others, RMB878.0 million in short-term loan, and US$131.1 million in long-term loans maturing on March 31, 2027 drawn from the US$300.0 million revolving loan facility.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's contract liabilities, which mainly consisted of deferred revenues generated from Youdao's learning services, were RMB751.1 million (US$105.5 million), compared with RMB961.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 17, 2022, the Company announced that its board of directors had authorized the Company to adopt a share repurchase program in accordance with applicable laws and regulations for up to US$20 million of its Class A ordinary shares (including in the form of ADSs) during a period of up to 36 months beginning on November 18, 2022. This amount was subsequently increased to US$40.0 million in August 2023. In November 2025, the Board approved an amendment to this Program to extend its original expiration date by one year to November 17, 2026. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had repurchased a total of approximately 7.5 million ADSs for a total consideration of approximately US$33.8 million in the open market under the share repurchase program.

Conference Call

Youdao's management team will host a teleconference call with simultaneous webcast at 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 20, 2025 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, November 20, 2025). Youdao's management will be on the call to discuss the financial results and answer questions.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll-free):

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (toll-free):

400-120-1203

Hong Kong (toll-free): 

800-905-945

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Conference ID:

2070537

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.youdao.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until November 27, 2025:

United States: 

      

+1-877-344-7529

International:

      

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

      

2070537

About Youdao, Inc. 

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is strategically positioned as an AI-powered solutions provider specializing in artificial intelligence applications for the learning and advertising verticals. Youdao mainly offers learning services, online marketing services and smart devices – all powered by advanced technologies. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Youdao considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

Youdao defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of long-term investments, gain from fair value change of long-term investment and adjustment for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling item for the income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders enables Youdao's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of these items, which are non-cash charges in nature. Youdao believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, which possibly do not reflect all items of expense that affect our operations. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures Youdao uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures uses by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

The accompanying table has more details on the reconciliation between our GAAP financial measures that are mostly directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures. Youdao encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 30, 2025 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Jeffrey Wang
Youdao, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-8255-8163 ext. 89980
E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

YOUDAO, INC.

           

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

         

(RMB and USD in thousands)

           
             
             
   

As of December 31,

 

As of September 30,

 

As of September 30,

   

2024

 

2025

 

2025

   

RMB

 

RMB

 

USD (1)

             

Assets

           

Current assets:

           

Cash and cash equivalents

  

592,721

  

410,237

  

57,626

Restricted cash

  

3,567

  

2,339

  

329

Short-term investments

  

63,064

  

141,945

  

19,939

Accounts receivable, net

  

418,644

  

383,594

  

53,883

Inventories

  

174,741

  

146,292

  

20,550

Amounts due from NetEase Group

  

79,700

  

232,886

  

32,713

Prepayment and other current assets

  

154,331

  

167,895

  

23,583

Total current assets

 

1,486,768

 

1,485,188

 

208,623

             

Non-current assets:

           

Property, equipment and software, net

  

46,725

  

49,103

  

6,897

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

  

68,494

  

40,579

  

5,700

Long-term investments

  

72,380

  

28,432

  

3,994

Goodwill

  

109,944

  

109,944

  

15,444

Other assets, net

  

30,084

  

22,060

  

3,099

Total non-current assets

 

327,627

 

250,118

 

35,134

             

Total assets

 

1,814,395

 

1,735,306

 

243,757

             

Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit

           

Current liabilities:

           

Accounts payables

  

145,148

  

128,704

  

18,079

Payroll payable

  

264,520

  

159,112

  

22,350

Amounts due to NetEase Group

  

21,997

  

29,495

  

4,143

Contract liabilities

  

961,024

  

751,084

  

105,504

Taxes payable

  

37,603

  

50,125

  

7,041

Accrued liabilities and other payables

  

638,660

  

759,566

  

106,696

Short-term loan from NetEase Group

  

878,000

  

878,000

  

123,332

Total current liabilities

 

2,946,952

 

2,756,086

 

387,145

             

Non-current liabilities:

           

Long-term lease liabilities

  

25,566

  

10,118

  

1,421

Long-term loans from NetEase Group

  

913,000

  

932,149

  

130,938

Other non-current liabilities

  

18,189

  

20,878

  

2,933

Total non-current liabilities

 

956,755

 

963,145

 

135,292

             

Total liabilities

 

3,903,707

 

3,719,231

 

522,437

             

Shareholders' deficit:

           

Youdao's shareholders' deficit

  

(2,139,958)

  

(2,036,559)

  

(286,073)

Noncontrolling interests

  

50,646

  

52,634

  

7,393

Total shareholders' deficit

 

(2,089,312)

 

(1,983,925)

 

(278,680)

             

Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit

 

1,814,395

 

1,735,306

 

243,757

             
             

Note 1:

The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB7.1190 on the last trading day of

September (September 30, 2025) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

YOUDAO, INC.

                       

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

                   

(RMB and USD in thousands, except share and per ADS data)

                       
                         
   

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

   

September  30,

 

June 30,

 

September  30,

 

September  30,

 

September  30,

 

September  30,

   

2024

 

2025

 

2025

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

   

RMB

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

USD (1)

 

RMB

 

RMB

Net revenues:

                       

Learning services

  

767,859

  

657,838

  

643,086

  

90,334

  

2,129,617

  

1,903,338

Smart devices

  

315,305

  

126,821

  

245,780

  

34,525

  

663,225

  

563,099

Online marketing services

  

489,377

  

632,882

  

739,658

  

103,898

  

1,493,279

  

1,877,890

Total net revenues

 

1,572,541

 

1,417,541

 

1,628,524

 

228,757

 

4,286,121

 

4,344,327

                         

Cost of revenues (2)

  

(783,085)

  

(808,181)

  

(940,661)

  

(132,134)

  

(2,178,383)

  

(2,432,877)

Gross profit

 

789,456

 

609,360

 

687,863

 

96,623

 

2,107,738

 

1,911,450

                         

Operating expenses:

                       

Sales and marketing expenses (2)

  

(519,620)

  

(401,826)

  

(487,713)

  

(68,508)

  

(1,490,771)

  

(1,247,180)

Research and development expenses (2)

  

(119,594)

  

(128,321)

  

(127,792)

  

(17,950)

  

(419,304)

  

(371,587)

General and administrative expenses (2)

  

(42,968)

  

(50,414)

  

(44,092)

  

(6,194)

  

(133,018)

  

(131,577)

Total operating expenses

 

(682,182)

 

(580,561)

 

(659,597)

 

(92,652)

 

(2,043,093)

 

(1,750,344)

Income from operations

 

107,274

 

28,799

 

28,266

 

3,971

 

64,645

 

161,106

                         

Interest income

  

1,057

  

628

  

458

  

64

  

2,949

  

1,603

Interest expense

  

(15,112)

  

(16,566)

  

(15,383)

  

(2,161)

  

(56,262)

  

(48,053)

Others, net

  

(1,992)

  

(29,118)

  

(6,391)

  

(898)

  

(9)

  

(36,469)

Income/(Loss) before tax

 

91,227

 

(16,257)

 

6,950

 

976

 

11,323

 

78,187

                         

Income tax expenses

  

(2,370)

  

(4,279)

  

(2,925)

  

(411)

  

(8,395)

  

(17,099)

Net income/(loss)

 

88,857

 

(20,536)

 

4,025

 

565

 

2,928

 

61,088

Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

  

(2,604)

  

2,773

  

(3,905)

  

(548)

  

(3,718)

  

(1,988)

Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of the

Company

 

86,253

 

(17,763)

 

120

 

17

 

(790)

 

59,100

                         

Basic net income/(loss) per ADS

  

0.74

  

(0.15)

  

-

  

-

  

(0.01)

  

0.50

Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS

  

0.74

  

(0.15)

  

-

  

-

  

(0.01)

  

0.49
                         

Shares used in computing basic net income/(loss) per ADS

  

116,965,181

  

117,868,295

  

118,259,975

  

118,259,975

  

117,483,341

  

117,910,210

Shares used in computing diluted net income/(loss) per ADS

  

117,343,848

  

117,868,295

  

119,938,028

  

119,938,028

  

117,483,341

  

119,703,456
                         
                         
                         

Note 1:

The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB7.1190 on the last trading day of September (September 30, 2025) as set

forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.
                         

Note 2:

                       

Share-based compensation in each category:

                        

Cost of revenues

  

(171)

  

152

  

(342)

  

(48)

  

1,334

  

422

Sales and marketing expenses

  

(1,359)

  

840

  

915

  

129

  

114

  

2,483

Research and development expenses

  

1,868

  

2,898

  

3,790

  

532

  

6,310

  

9,040

General and administrative expenses

  

2,072

  

2,695

  

4,988

  

701

  

6,057

  

9,221

YOUDAO, INC.

                       

UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

                       

(RMB and USD in thousands)

                       
                         
   

Three Months Ended

       

Nine Months Ended

   

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

   

2024

 

2025

 

2025

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

   

RMB

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

USD

 

RMB

 

RMB

                         

Net revenues

                       

Learning services

  

767,859

  

657,838

  

643,086

  

90,334

  

2,129,617

  

1,903,338

Smart devices

  

315,305

  

126,821

  

245,780

  

34,525

  

663,225

  

563,099

Online marketing services

  

489,377

  

632,882

  

739,658

  

103,898

  

1,493,279

  

1,877,890

Total net revenues

 

1,572,541

 

1,417,541

 

1,628,524

 

228,757

 

4,286,121

 

4,344,327

                         

Cost of revenues

                       

Learning services

  

290,877

  

264,734

  

266,841

  

37,483

  

813,118

  

773,686

Smart devices

  

180,390

  

74,135

  

122,179

  

17,162

  

418,724

  

287,165

Online marketing services

  

311,818

  

469,312

  

551,641

  

77,489

  

946,541

  

1,372,026

Total cost of revenues

 

783,085

 

808,181

 

940,661

 

132,134

 

2,178,383

 

2,432,877

                         

Gross margin

                       

Learning services

  

62.1 %

  

59.8 %

  

58.5 %

  

58.5 %

  

61.8 %

  

59.4 %

Smart devices

  

42.8 %

  

41.5 %

  

50.3 %

  

50.3 %

  

36.9 %

  

49.0 %

Online marketing services

  

36.3 %

  

25.8 %

  

25.4 %

  

25.4 %

  

36.6 %

  

26.9 %

Total gross margin

 

50.2 %

 

43.0 %

 

42.2 %

 

42.2 %

 

49.2 %

 

44.0 %

YOUDAO, INC.

                       

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

                     

(RMB and USD in thousands, except share and per ADS data)

                       
                         
   

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

   

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

   

2024

 

2025

 

2025

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

   

RMB

 

RMB

 

RMB

 

USD

 

RMB

 

RMB

                         

Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company

 

86,253

 

(17,763)

 

120

 

17

 

(790)

 

59,100

Add: share-based compensation

  

2,410

  

6,585

  

9,351

  

1,314

  

13,815

  

21,166

         impairment of long-term investments

  

-

  

25,730

  

-

  

-

  

-

  

25,730

Less: gain from fair value change of long-term investment

  

-

  

(1,765)

  

-

  

-

  

-

  

(1,765)

Less: GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling item for the income/(loss) attributable to
         noncontrolling interests

  

-

  

(272)

  

(284)

  

(40)

  

-

  

(853)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company

 

88,663

 

12,515

 

9,187

 

1,291

 

13,025

 

103,378

                         
                         

Non-GAAP basic net income per ADS

  

0.76

  

0.11

  

0.08

  

0.01

  

0.11

  

0.88

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS

  

0.76

  

0.10

  

0.08

  

0.01

  

0.11

  

0.86
                         

Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income per ADS

  

116,965,181

  

117,868,295

  

118,259,975

  

118,259,975

  

117,483,341

  

117,910,210

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS

  

117,343,848

  

119,660,859

  

119,938,028

  

119,938,028

  

117,996,668

  

119,703,456

SOURCE Youdao, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Youdao, Inc. to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 16, 2025

Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), an AI-powered solutions provider specializing in artificial intelligence applications for the...

Youdao to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 20

Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), an AI-powered solutions provider specializing in artificial intelligence applications for the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics