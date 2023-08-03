Youdao to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 24

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 24, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 24, 2023 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, August 24, 2023). Youdao's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-1203

Hong Kong (toll free):     

800-905-945

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Conference ID:

1068580

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.youdao.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until August 31, 2023:

United States:                   

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

1068580

About Youdao, Inc. 

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers smart devices, STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and education digitalization solutions. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.youdao.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jeffrey Wang
Youdao, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-8255-8163 ext. 89980
E-mail: [email protected] 

Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected] 

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected].com

