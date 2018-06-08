YouDecide Named as One of the Best Places to Work

"We pride ourselves on providing exceptional customer service and quality products to our clients and complementing that by fostering a productive, engaging professional community for our internal team," said Peter Marcia, CEO of YouDecide. "Our employees are our biggest asset and we are firm believers that the overall happiness and satisfaction of employees sets the foundation for a successful company."

"Congratulations to YouDecide for building an organization focused on employee satisfaction and performance," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "After analyzing the employee survey data, it was clear that this is a special company to work for, one where executives and management focus on making work more than…just work!"

"I extend my thanks to the entire YouDecide team," Marcia continued. "We have worked hard to develop a work environment that rewards growth and embraces challenges that help to support our expansion and we appreciate the Business Intelligence Group for recognizing that."

About YouDecide

YouDecide is the leading voluntary benefits outsourcing (VBO) firm providing a full suite of consulting services and technology solutions to assist Fortune 1000 companies in the design, communication, deployment, and administration of voluntary benefits and employee discount programs. This value-based solution combines voluntary benefit, employee purchase, work-life, and wellness programs with a full menu of consumer discount offers into one powerful, integrated solution only available in the workplace. YouDecide's broad portfolio of consumer programs and services directly addresses a significant savings gap by stretching the average employee paycheck with savings of nearly 25%.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

