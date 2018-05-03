YouEarnedIt Exhibiting at WorldatWork 2018 Total Rewards Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, YouEarnedIt, the leading HR SaaS company that improves bottom-line performance metrics by enhancing the employee experience, announced the company is a Silver Sponsor of the WorldatWork 2018 Total Rewards Conference & Exhibition in Grapevine, Texas. YouEarnedIt will showcase its employee experience platform at Booth #710.

YouEarnedIt

The WorldatWork conference runs from Monday, May 21, through Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center. The event brings together more than 1,400 HR professionals in total rewards, compensation, benefits and work-life effectiveness.

"We're thrilled to share our passion for the employee experience at this year's WorldatWork Conference," said Amanda McGuckin Hager, vice president of marketing at YouEarnedIt. "In today's competitive talent market, the employee experience is a critical component of positive business results. This conference is a great opportunity to share how winning companies build high-performing cultures and engaged workforces through our award-winning platform.

The YouEarnedIt booth will showcase the company's award-winning software platform that delivers real-time recognition, meaningful rewards and experiences, connection, collaboration and actionable insights that drive engagement and business results. In addition, attendees will hear how YouEarnedIt customers boost culture and bottom-line results using the company's robust engagement platform.

As a leader in the Human Capital Management industry, YouEarnedIt empowers businesses to drive meaningful changes in culture, employee engagement, the employee experience and bottom-line business metrics. To learn more about YouEarnedIt and the company's participation at the 2018 WorldatWork Total Rewards Conference, visit www.youearnedit.com/totalrewards18.

About YouEarnedIt

YouEarnedIt amplifies company culture through its award-winning employee experience platform that delivers engagement, retention, performance management and improved business metrics. As a dominant force in the HCM market with an industry-leading retention rate, YouEarnedIt partners with more than 400 global organizations to build high-performance cultures and engaged workforces. Founded in 2013, YouEarnedIt continues to revolutionize the employee experience with its platform based on the science of motivation, rewards and recognition. To request a demo, visit www.youearnedit.com/demo.

Media contact:

Megan Allsup

617-410-6029

megan.allsup@youearnedit.com

Related Images

image1.png

image2.jpg

image3.png

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youearnedit-exhibiting-at-worldatwork-2018-total-rewards-conference-300641891.html

SOURCE YouEarnedIt