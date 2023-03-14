YouFit Gyms Launches Free Self-Defense Classes on March 21, 2023

Nationwide Gym Chain Empowers Women to Protect Themselves in Support of Their Member Who Defended Herself During an Assault

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month YouFit Gyms member, Nashali Alma was assaulted in her apartment complex gym and made national headlines for defending off her attacker. Nashali, a student and fitness competitor, escaped physically unharmed, but many others aren't as fortunate. YouFit Gyms is supporting Nashali and women everywhere with the launch of Free Self Defense classes to teach women life-saving self-defense skills. Classes will be held March 21-23 at YouFit locations across South Florida and will be open to the public with an RSVP.

"We want to help Nashali tell her story and make sure we do our part to help women defend themselves by offering free Self-Defense classes open to the public," says Brian Vahaly, CEO of YouFit Gyms. "Women should feel safe at any gym and we are inspired by Nashali's desire to use her struggle to help empower and strengthen the women in her community," Vahaly continued.

YouFit is partnering with local Krav Maga, Martial Arts, and Self Defense experts to lead these classes in different markets. Classes will take place on Tuesday, March 21, but due to high demand additional times have been added to select locations on March 22 and 23. Find the full list of YouFit's Free Self Defense classes by visiting youfit.com/selfdefense .

