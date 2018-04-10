Youfit Health Clubs Celebrates a Decade of YOU

"Youfit is where you fit in. We're a place for people who want to get the most out of life," said Youfit Health Clubs Founder and CEO Rick Berks. "These last 10 years have been devoted to creating a place where members can feel empowered to be their best, and this is only the beginning."

With all that said, the only way you can become a better you is for Youfit to become a better Youfit. For those seeking their own updates to their healthy routine, Youfit is extending an enticing membership offer in conjunction with its 10-year anniversary. Now through April 23, new members can join for $10 per month, plus receive a $10 gift card that can be used at a wide variety of well-known retailers.

Existing members can also celebrate Youfit's milestone with an April check-in challenge – those who check into their local Youfit 10 times in a two-week period this month will be entered for a chance to win a one-year membership for free.

Youfit Health Clubs is ready to take on the next 10 years with YOU. For more information about Youfit Health Clubs or to find the nearest Youfit location, visit youfit.com.

About Youfit Health Clubs

Youfit Health Clubs, founded in 2008, is a chain of budget-friendly fitness centers with over 113 locations across the US, predominantly in the South and Western regions. Youfit was founded by Rick Berks with the aim of creating gyms with a welcoming environment where everyone fits-in at a low price starting at $10 per month. Youfit places a great emphasis on environmental responsibility. Its gym floors are made from Nike Grind and other recycled rubber materials, and each Youfit location practices additional eco-friendly initiatives. For more information, visit www.youfit.com.

