Youfit Health Clubs Joins Forces with ActiveSoul

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In continued efforts to encourage healthier living, national fitness brand Youfit Health Clubs has introduced a partnership with digital wellness platform ActiveSoul.

"We're excited to work with ActiveSoul as they revolutionize corporate wellness," said J.J. Creegan, COO of Youfit Health Clubs. "This partnership will offer America's workers access to Youfit to discover the resources that fit their individual wellness needs and, ultimately, allowing them to start living and feeling better."

ActiveSoul connects employers with various fitness businesses to establish compelling corporate wellness programs that engage employees in a wide array of wellness experiences. The platform makes it simple for employers to offer employees access to independent workouts, specialty studios and full-amenity gyms, such as Youfit, all at the user's fingertips.

About ActiveSoul



ActiveSoul is the first on-demand mobile app to provide health and fitness minded consumers with quick and easy drop-in access to over 30,000 gyms and fitness/restorative classes across the country. It is the only comprehensive fitness tool for corporate wellness programs to meet every employee where they are on the fitness spectrum. It does this by providing integrated geo-location capabilities, opportunities to sync with wearables and the ability to find organized race events across the country. ActiveSoul will soon offer a marketplace for reimbursable fitness focused purchases. Through partnerships nationwide, ActiveSoul increases success for gym owners attracting new customers, corporate wellness officers providing an important, easy-to-use wellness offering and most importantly, ActiveSouls who wish to increase their health and overall wellness while at home and on-the-go. ActiveSoul is good for mind, body and soul. For more information about ActiveSoul, please go online to www.activesoul.us.

About Youfit Health Clubs



Youfit Health Clubs, founded in 2008, is a chain of budget-friendly fitness centers with 114 locations across the US, predominantly in the South and Western regions. Youfit was founded by Rick Berks with the aim of creating gyms with a welcoming environment where everyone fits-in at a low price starting at $10 per month. Youfit places a great emphasis on environmental responsibility. Its gym floors are made from Nike Grind and other recycled rubber materials, and each Youfit location practices additional eco-friendly initiatives. For more information, visit www.youfit.com.

