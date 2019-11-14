Youfit Health Clubs Launching New Club in Miami, Florida

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Youfit Health Clubs is excited to announce the opening of its 68th location in the state of Florida. Slated to open Winter 2020, the gym will be located in the Coral Way Plaza, on the corner of 24th St and 87th Ave. New members who sign up to join Youfit Miami - 87th Ave have access to a limited time offer: pay nothing until 30 days after the gym opens!

"As a Florida-based company we're proud to call Miami home to several Youfit locations," said J.J. Creegan, Chief Operating Officer of Youfit Health Clubs. "As we continue to grow across the country and plant our roots even deeper in Miami, we are enthusiastic to help residents start or continue their own personal fitness journey."

Miami residents seeking to turn their fitness routine into a lifestyle can take advantage of the new location's special offer to join Youfit now and pay nothing until 30 days after the gym opens its doors. New members will also have access to use any nearby Youfit facilities in the meantime.

This brand new facility will offer a wide variety of gym equipment and amenities designed to accommodate everyone, from first time gym-goers to fitness enthusiasts. Whether you're stopping by to relax in our YouRecover Room massage beds, check out the Cardio Cinema, or try a new YouGX group fitness class like Zumba or Cycle, EVERY visit to Youfit is a victory! The new location will also feature YouCoach personal training to provide a unique one-on-one experience. Certified YouCoach personal trainers will create customized plans to help you reach your personal goals. As an added bonus, new members and guests can say goodbye to the babysitter as this new location will also include an engaging Child Care area, ensuring that the little ones are taken care of while you get some extra YOU-time.

New members have a variety of membership options to choose from. Youfit's standard membership offers unlimited access to one preferred club while Youfit's Lime Card membership offers the ultimate VIP treatment, including access to all Youfit locations nationwide, unlimited guest privileges, half-price drinks and more.

For more information about Youfit Health Clubs, nearby locations, or to sign-up for membership, visit youfit.com.

About Youfit Health Clubs

Youfit is where YOU fit in! Founded in 2008, CEO Rick Berks created an environment that is focused on health, wellness, and affordability for anyone that visits one of the 110+ locations nationwide. With membership rates starting at $10 per month, Youfit is the gym that's about one thing only: you. Each Youfit location is full of top-notch, plentiful equipment accompanied by friendly, welcoming staff. Great amenities such as group exercise classes, massage chairs, childcare and more are available at select locations. For more information, visit www.youfit.com .

