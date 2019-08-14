Youfit Health Clubs National Membership Appreciation Day

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 19, Youfit Health Clubs will launch their inaugural National Membership Appreciation Day. As a way to show their appreciation and say 'thank you' to current and future members alike, the health club is offering a special VIP treatment to anyone who visits a participating location. This will consist of free workouts all day, sample boot camp classes, and free group exercise classes at participating gyms. Youfit can't help but celebrate YOU!

"Our members are what make Youfit so special," said J.J. Creegan, Chief Operating Officer of Youfit Health Clubs. "Without them, we would just be another neighborhood gym people pass by. The members make each location feel like a home, and we want to ensure them that they are the vital heartbeat of our organization."

In honor of this special day, Youfit is offering you the opportunity to join for $1 down and get the rest of the month of August free to take full advantage of the Lime Card membership!

Thinking about becoming a member? Youfit works to ensure that you have all the tools to be successful. With the exclusive Lime Card membership, members have the freedom to frequent any Youfit location in the country while having access to unlimited guest privileges, half price drinks, and YouGX group classes.

On National Membership Appreciation Day, Youfit Health Clubs encourages everyone to try something new. If you are a current member, try a YouGX group fitness class you have been curious about. If you are not a member yet but are looking for a place to jump start your fitness journey, come see what Youfit has to offer. From top-notch equipment to YouCoach personal training sessions, Youfit is where you fit in!

To learn more about Youfit Health Clubs and find a location near YOU, visit youfit.com

About Youfit Health Clubs

Youfit Health Clubs, founded in 2008, is a chain of budget-friendly fitness centers with over 110 locations across the US, predominantly in the South and Western regions. Youfit was founded by Rick Berks with the aim of creating gyms with a welcoming environment where everyone fits-in at a low price starting at $10 per month. Youfit places a great emphasis on environmental responsibility. Its gym floors are made from Nike Grind and other recycled rubber materials, and each Youfit location practices additional eco-friendly initiatives. For more information, visit www.youfit.com .

Media Contact:

Meghan Browning

850.668.6824

mbrowning@brightredagency.com

SOURCE Youfit Health Clubs

Related Links

https://www.youfit.com

