Youfit Health Clubs Opening New Gym in Miami

MIAMI, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Youfit Health Clubs is excited to announce its newest location in Miami, FL. Set to open Summer 2019, the club will be located at 8311 West Flagler St. on the corner of W Flagler and 87th Ave in the Flagler Park Plaza. During the presale of this location, new members have access to a limited time, complimentary trial membership offer: pay nothing until 30 days after the gym opens.



Youfit is where you fit in, and we want to make sure you feel welcomed! With multiple locations in the area, we provide the convenience of accessing your favorite gym anytime and anywhere in the city. Youfit - Miami-Flagler, the 38th location in the South Florida area, is coming soon to help YOU live and feel better. "We are excited to open another location in the Miami area," said J.J. Creegan, Chief Operating Officer of Youfit Health Clubs. "South Florida has been so welcoming to Youfit since we started business here. Our hope is that we can continue to grow and help the residents in the Miami area be the best versions of themselves."

Anyone in the Miami area looking to live and feel better can take advantage of a limited time offer and join Youfit Miami-Flagler now and pay NOTHING until 30 days after the club opens. While they wait, new members will have access to use any nearby Youfit facilities.

Whether you're a gym enthusiast or just getting started on your fitness journey, our top-notch workout equipment is sure to cover all you're looking for. Even if you're coming by for some "you-time" on the massage beds in the YouRecover area, taking it to the next level in our cardio cinema or trying out a new YouGX group fitness class like Zumba or Cycle, EVERY visit is a victory! Plus, you don't have to worry about getting a babysitter while you work out because this brand-new location is equipped with on-site child care for ages 1 - 12.

During the presale activation at the Miami-Flager location, come enjoy a FREE fitness assessment on the state-of-the art Fit 3D scanner. The Fit 3D serves as a high-tech tool that helps you identify your wellness starting point, set achievable goals, and track your success over time. Unlike a chart or simple look in the mirror, a scan allows you to see yourself in a new way—and get useful data based on your body's unique features and needs.

New members have two affordable membership options to choose from. Youfit's standard membership offers unlimited access to one preferred club, while Lime Card membership gives members the ultimate VIP treatment, including access to all 110+ Youfit locations, unlimited guest privileges, half-price drinks and more. Every Youfit membership includes a free fitness assessment with a certified YouCoach personal trainer, so everyone can start their health and wellness journey on the right foot.

To learn more about Youfit Health Clubs and find the nearest Youfit location, please visit youfit.com.

About Youfit Health Clubs

Youfit Health Clubs, founded in 2008, is a chain of budget-friendly fitness centers with over 110 locations across the US, predominantly in the South and Western regions. Youfit was founded by Rick Berks with the aim of creating gyms with a welcoming environment where everyone fits-in at a low price starting at $10 per month. Youfit places a great emphasis on environmental responsibility. Its gym floors are made from Nike Grind and other recycled rubber materials, and each Youfit location practices additional eco-friendly initiatives. For more information, visit www.youfit.com.

