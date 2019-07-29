Youfit Miami Flagler is Now Open!

MIAMI, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 24, 2019, Youfit Health Clubs opened the doors of its newest location in the Miami area. The health club, located at 8311 West Flagler St on the corner of W Flagler and 87th Ave in the Flagler Park Plaza, joins the family of 38 Youfit locations in South Florida and over 110 locations nationwide.

"South Florida is the heart and soul of Youfit, and our team is extremely excited to be the most convenient and affordable option for current and future Youfit members," said J.J. Creegan, Chief Operating Officer of Youfit Health Clubs. "We look forward to seeing what opportunities are on the horizon for us in the Miami area and how we can continue making a positive impact on the health and wellness of our members."

To celebrate the grand opening of this brand-new facility, Youfit is offering the opportunity to join for only $0 down for a limited time! Youfit Health Clubs provides a variety of membership options. Starting at only $10, new members can enjoy a standard membership with unlimited access to one preferred club. Take your membership to the next level with the all-inclusive Lime Card that provides the ultimate VIP treatment! New members will have access to all Youfit locations nationwide, receive unlimited guest privileges, access to group exercise classes where available, half price drinks and more.

Like all locations, Youfit Miami Flagler will offer a free fitness assessment for all new Youfit members with our certified YouCoaches. The assessment will help to identify a member's current fitness level and lay out a plan to achieve personal health and exercise goals. Along with a free fitness evaluation, the new location also offers everything from YouGX group fitness classes, a cardio cinema, and child care to spa services like massage chairs and a sauna.

For more information about Youfit Health Clubs or to find the nearest Youfit location visit youfit.com.

About Youfit Health Clubs

Youfit Health Clubs, founded in 2008, is a chain of budget-friendly fitness centers with over 110 locations across the US, predominantly in the South and Western regions. Youfit was founded by Rick Berks with the aim of creating gyms with a welcoming environment where everyone fits-in at a low price starting at $10 per month. Youfit places a great emphasis on environmental responsibility. Its gym floors are made from Nike Grind and other recycled rubber materials, and each Youfit location practices additional eco-friendly initiatives. For more information, visit www.youfit.com.

