YouHodler Appoints Head of IR from SoftBank Investment Advisers

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YouHodler , a fintech platform that helps people access the benefits of the crypto economy, appoints Monica Chauhan as Head of Investor Relations. In her new role, Monica will oversee global investor relations, leading strategic communication with YouHodler's stakeholders.

YouHodler's solutions open up connections between crypto and the real world, allowing people to use their crypto assets without spending them. With YouHodler, users can buy and sell crypto at any time, use it for purchases or put it in a reward account generating 12% yields. In addition, they can exchange crypto, fiat and stablecoins and get instant cash and crypto loans with their crypto assets acting as collateral.

"We're pleased to announce that Monica is joining our team," says Ilya Volkov , CEO & Founder of YouHodler. "She is a seasoned professional in relationship management and we believe her expertise will bring us closer to our goal of building a consumer-centric entity that supports the coexistence of crypto and fiat for the benefit of people. We're glad to continue our journey with Monica."

Before joining YouHodler, Monica worked on Equity and Fixed Income IPOs for a top tier institutional bank across European, North American, the Middle Eastern, and Asian markets. She has been an integral part of the investor relations team at SoftBank Investment Advisers, a private equity firm that invests through the SoftBank Vision Fund in the enterprise, consumer, frontier tech and other sectors. Previously she coordinated roadshows at Barclay Capital, planning, preparing and managing conferences from scratch. Up to date, Monica has over 10 years experience in relationship management and communication.

"I am honored to join YouHodler to help shape and deliver its message," says Monica Chauhan, recently appointed as Head of Investor Relations of YouHodler. "I feel this is a great opportunity for me to develop my career in a company I strongly believe in, and I'm glad to step into this position."

Offering crypto services, YouHodler helps people to understand and utilize the benefits of crypto assets and to avoid zero and negative interest rates on their savings with traditional banks. Unlocking the value of crypto assets, the team shares a mission of helping people stop passive holding and start using crypto assets right now. Joining the team, Monica Chauhan will lead the company's investor relations program, helping YouHodler to achieve its strategic goals.

About YouHodler

YouHodler is a fintech platform that helps people access the benefits of the crypto economy. It allows users to get instant cash and cryptocurrency loans, exchange crypto, fiat and stablecoins quickly and easily, and earn up to 12% APR + compounding interest by depositing crypto in their reward account. The platform has the highest loan to value ratio (90%) with minimum loan amounts starting at just $100 and accepts the top 30 coins as collateral with instant credit card and bank withdrawals included. YouHodler supports BTC, BCH, BNB, ETH, LTC, XLM, XRP, DASH, HT, DOGE and other popular cryptocurrencies and tokens. Users' funds are protected with Ledger's industry-leading and independently-certified security technology as well as their insurance program. The company is an EU and Swiss-based brand with two main offices in Cyprus and Switzerland. For more information please visit https://www.youhodler.com

