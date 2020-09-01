YouMail Acquires PhoneTag, a Direct-To-Consumer Voicemail Provider

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YouMail today announced that it has acquired PhoneTag, a direct-to-consumer voicemail service. Founded in 2003, PhoneTag is a subscription communications business that provides premium voicemail transcription services directly to consumers. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

PhoneTag's service is now running on YouMail's proprietary communication platform, and PhoneTag users are benefitting effortlessly from an improved voicemail experience that now includes protection from robocalls and phishing messages. The full spectrum of YouMail's virtual numbers and a complete suite of advanced virtual reception features is also easily accessible to PhoneTag's customers through an upgrade to the YouMail apps on iPhone and Android.

"Acquiring PhoneTag increases the footprint of YouMail's premium consumer subscription business. YouMail immediately improves the user experience of PhoneTag customers through more advanced call-handling as well as increased protection from scammers and spammers," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "We are actively exploring similar acquisitions where our platform can support and run communication services more efficiently and provide users with a better, more secure communication experience."

YouMail, Inc. provides security-first, cloud-based communication services for mobile phones. Our free app-based service uses sophisticated, patented and patent-pending technology to block robocalls and phishing messages so that users are protected from spam, identify theft, stalkers, and corporate fraud. YouMail's premium call management services provide virtual receptionist and virtual number services designed for people who use their mobile phones for business. These services help YouMail customers unify virtual numbers with their cell numbers, handle high volumes of mobile calls, and provide personalized answering experiences for their callers. YouMail's communications platform handles over a billion calls per year for over 10 million users, who range from everyday consumers to sole proprietors to the CEOs of the largest companies in the United States and Canada. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

