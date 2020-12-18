YouMail Acquires Thumbtel, an App-Based Communications Services Provider

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YouMail today announced that it has acquired Thumbtel, a provider of app-based, direct-to-consumer communication services. Founded in 2008 and located in the United Kingdom, Thumbtel provides the popular Hullomail visual voicemail app and the innovative Another Number phone number service for small business teams. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

"YouMail's acquisition of Thumbtel provides us with a platform for quickly providing call protection in the United Kingdom, our first foray outside of the US and Canada," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "It also nicely increases the footprint and scale of YouMail's premium consumer subscription business and expands and improves our product and engineering teams."

Robocalls are a consistent problem in the United Kingdom, despite the Telephone Preference Service that allows people to opt-out of receiving unsolicited sales or marketing calls. The January, 2020 OFCOM Nuisance Calls Tracker shows that between roughly 50% to 60% of people in the United Kingdom had gotten a nuisance robocall in the past four weeks on their mobile phones.

"YouMail's acquisition of Thumbtel will allow to us to quickly add sophisticated robocall blocking and other advanced features to our communication apps and services," said Andy Munarriz, Founder & CEO of Thumbtel. "It also provides a great opportunity to increase the scale of adoption of the Hullomail and Another Number apps, not only in the United Kingdom but also in the US and Canada. We're really excited to become part of the YouMail family."

YouMail's acquisition of Thumbtel follows its September acquisition of PhoneTag, as YouMail continues to execute a growth strategy of acquiring companies which our platform can support, while running communication services more efficiently and providing users with a better, more secure communication experience.

About YouMail, Inc.

YouMail, Inc. provides security-first, cloud-based communication services for mobile phones. Our free app-based service uses sophisticated, patented and patent-pending technology to block robocalls and phishing messages so that users are protected from spam, identify theft, stalkers, and corporate fraud. YouMail's premium call management services provide virtual receptionist and virtual number services designed for people who use their mobile phones for business. These services help YouMail customers unify virtual numbers with their cell numbers, handle high volumes of mobile calls, and provide personalized answering experiences for their callers. YouMail's communications platform handles over a billion calls per year for over 10 million users, who range from everyday consumers to sole proprietors to the CEOs of the largest companies in the United States and Canada. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

Contact:

Rohan Notaney for YouMail

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

650-814-9651

SOURCE YouMail Inc.