YouMail Now Protects Republic Wireless Users From Illegal Robocalls

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YouMail, a leading provider of consumer security services, and Republic Wireless, the cell phone service that pioneered money-saving WiFi-first calling, today announced that Republic Wireless is using YouMail's best-in-class spam and scam call identification technologies to automatically protect Republic Wireless users who have opted-in to call blocking from dangerous and unwanted spam calls.

The robocall problem in the US is huge, with over 58.5 billion robocalls in 2018, and a current pace to reach 50 billion robocalls in 2020, per the YouMail Robocall Index. As a result, the FCC recently mandated that carriers must provide robocall mitigation efforts without any incremental line item charge for their customers. YouMail's patented and patent-pending spam identification technology helps carriers meet these requirements.

YouMail can identify badly behaving numbers through a single call to any of its over 10 million YouMail users, can determine the likelihood of a call from any given US phone number being problematic, and can accurately label the caller, such as "IRS Scam" or "Health Insurance Telemarketing." This real-time call scoring and labeling database is accessible through the YouMail API, which is used by the YouMail iPhone and Android apps to reliably identify and block scams and spam, to send questionable calls to voicemail when a phone number is being spoofed or has a mix of legal and illegal call traffic, and to label incoming callers appropriately.

"YouMail's goal is to help protect everyone in America from unwanted and illegal call traffic, whether it's through our own apps or through partners using our technology," said Alex Quilici, CEO of YouMail. "We're very excited that Republic Wireless is using us to protect their members from spam and illegal calls."

"At Republic Wireless, we believe it's critical to protect our members from illegal calls from spammers and scams," said Kyle White, Data Scientist at Republic Wireless. "Since we've implemented call blocking using YouMail's spam blocking API, we've blocked between 4 and 5 times more calls per day than before, providing significant protection to our members with this best-in-class robocall blocking technology."

About YouMail

YouMail, Inc. provides security-first, cloud-based communication services for mobile phones. Our free app-based service uses sophisticated, patented technology to block robocalls and phishing messages, protecting users from spam, identify theft, stalkers, and corporate fraud. Our premium call management services provide virtual receptionist and virtual number services, and they are designed for people who use their mobile phone for business. These services help them unify virtual numbers with their cell number, handle high volumes of mobile calls, and provide personalized answering experiences for their callers. YouMail's communications platform handles over a billion calls per year for over 10 million users, and our users range from everyday consumers to sole proprietors to the CEOs of the largest companies in America. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

About Republic Wireless

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Republic Wireless is run by a team of innovators who live to provide families with remarkably simple, affordable, and safe ways to stay in touch. Most well-known for pioneering WiFi calling for smartphones and saving customers over $500 million off their cell phone bills, their industry-leading plans start at just $15 for unlimited talk and text, and cellular data is available for only $5 per GB. The company has been recognized as a top carrier choice by Consumer Reports, for the best basic plan by Money magazine, for excellence in customer service by PC Magazine and has some of the top ratings for a mobile phone service on TrustPilot.

