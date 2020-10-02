YouMail Partners With Avira To Improve Mobile Calling Security

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YouMail, a leading provider of consumer security services, and Avira, a leading multinational cybersecurity company, today announced a joint partnership that will provide Avira with access to YouMail's best-in-class spam and scam call identification technologies, which will be used to further improve mobile calling security in Avira's products and services.

The FTC Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book highlighted that in 2019, there were 821,682 reports indicating over $493 million dollars lost to ID theft and other scams, all from interactions that started from a phone call. These calls were the largest source of such fraud, making it imperative to keeping fraudulent calls from ever reaching consumers.

YouMail's patented and patent-pending spam identification technology can identify badly behaving numbers through a single call to any of its over 10 million YouMail users. It can also determine the likelihood of a call from any given US phone number being problematic, and can accurately label the caller, such as "IRS Scam" or "Health Insurance Telemarketing." This real-time call scoring and labeling database is accessible through the YouMail API, which is used by the YouMail iPhone and Android apps to reliably identify and block scams and spam, to send questionable calls to voicemail when a phone number is being spoofed or has a mix of legal and illegal call traffic, and to label incoming callers appropriately.

"YouMail's goal is to help protect everyone in America, whether it's through our top-rated robocall blocking apps, or whether it's letting others leverage APIs to access our data on robocallers to build new and useful services," said Alex Quilici, CEO of YouMail. "We're very excited to be partnering with Avira, given their robust security offerings and leadership position in the security space."

"At Avira, our mission is to protect people in the connected world against the many cybercriminals that are out to take advantage of us through technology," said Travis Witteveen, CEO of Avira. "We're proud to partner with YouMail to offer another layer of protection to our customers in North America through their best-in-class robocall blocking technology."

About YouMail

YouMail, Inc. provides security-first, cloud-based communication services for mobile phones. Our free app-based service uses sophisticated, patented technology to block robocalls and phishing messages, protecting users from spam, identify theft, stalkers, and corporate fraud. Our premium call management services provide virtual receptionist and virtual number services, and they are designed for people who use their mobile phone for business. These services help them unify virtual numbers with their cell number, handle high volumes of mobile calls, and provide personalized answering experiences for their callers. YouMail's communications platform handles over a billion calls per year for over 10 million users, and our users range from everyday consumers to sole proprietors to the CEOs of the largest companies in America. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

About Avira

Avira protects people in the connected world — enabling everyone to manage and secure their digital lives. Avira provides a consumer-focused portfolio of security and privacy solutions for Windows and Mac computers, Android and iOS smartphones, home networks, and smart devices (IoT). All Avira features are available as licensed SDKs and APIs. Working together, Avira and its partners protect more than 500 million devices globally. Avira solutions consistently achieve best-in-class results from independent security tests. Avira is a privately held company headquartered near Lake Constance, Germany, with additional offices in the EU, the United States, and Asia. For more information about Avira, visit www.avira.com.

