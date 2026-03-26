yoummday Wins a Texas Instruments 2025 Supplier Excellence Award

MIAMI, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- yoummday is proud to announce that we have been selected to receive Texas Instruments' (TI) highest level of supplier recognition: the 2025 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award.

The annual award honors companies whose dedication and commitment in supplying products and services meet TI's high standards for excellence. Recipients are an elite group of suppliers chosen for their exemplary performance in the areas of cost, environmental and social responsibility, technology, responsiveness, assurance of supply and quality.

Texas Instruments 2025 Supplier Excellence Award for yoummday (PRNewsfoto/yoummday)

This year, TI recognized 19 out of more than 10,000 suppliers worldwide, honoring yoummday for excellence in customer service.

Pablo Harisch, Co–CEO and Founder of yoummday, added: "Thank you to Texas Instruments for this recognition and for the strong partnership. Just last year we deepened our relationship as we expanded into global customer services, and this award reflects the success of our collaboration. It also highlights that great customer experiences are built on human talent empowered by innovative technology. We look forward to continuing to grow together and creating those "you made my day" moments for your customers."

About yoummday

yoummday – a shortcut for "you made my day" – is the leading digital-native contact center, built to deliver best-in-class CX in the AI era. Since 2016, the modular software platform combines auto-optimizing AI with a community of multilingual freelance agents, ensuring every interaction is fast, accurate, and empathetic. From rapid deployment in weeks to predictable outcome-based pricing, we help companies scale effortlessly while achieving peak performance targets. With over 300 employees across Munich, Halle (Saale), Berlin, Prague, Sofia, and Miami, yoummday supports companies from startups to DAX-listed enterprises.

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SOURCE yoummday