YOUNG & Associates Acquires Guardian Group, Inc.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading property and claims consulting provider, YOUNG & Associates (YA), has purchased Guardian Group, Inc. ("Guardian"), the claims and engineering company founded by Henry and Todd Bauer more than 30 years ago. Guardian is a national surety, subcontractor default insurance, construction defect, and forensic engineering company that addresses the surety industry's unique claim-handling needs through eight distinct service groups. YA is an industry leader providing property damage and related consulting services across the U.S. and internationally.

"This partnership with Guardian is a key step forward in expanding our professional services and consulting capabilities," said Wade Bushman, CEO of YA. "Guardian is known for its technical expertise and outstanding service delivery. We could not be more excited to have the Guardian team join YA."

Guardian President Todd Bauer explained that his company's distinct advantage has always been its technical construction and engineering expertise combined with efficient claims investigation and administration.

"Now, as a result of our partnership with YA, we can provide clients with greater national and international coverage, a deeper technical bench, and enhanced claim service capabilities," Bauer said.

Guardian will operate as a subsidiary of YA. Bauer and Guardian's existing management team will continue to oversee strategic and day-to-day operations and Guardian's existing client managers will remain in place.

ABOUT GUARDIAN GROUP, INC.

The construction claims consultant with specialties in surety bond claims (both contract and commercial), construction defects, property and casualty claims, claims management, construction management and environmental claims and advisory services, Guardian Group, Inc. (www.GuardianGroup.com) serves as a knowledge base and technical resource for the surety industry, the insurance industry, and the legal community. Guardian's time-tested construction, engineering and claims investigations professionals operate nationally. 

ABOUT YOUNG & ASSOCIATES

YOUNG & Associates is a property consulting firm providing building damage assessments, forensic and investigative consulting services to the insurance industry, public and private sector clients. YA was founded in 1997 by Ray and Linda Young on the core values of knowledge, integrity and professionalism. Through its 25 years, YA's range of property damage services has expanded, developing a broader client base and growing the team to over 500 staff strategically located across the U.S. and internationally.

The YA portfolio of companies includes YOUNG & Associates, YA Engineering Services, LLC, FCMC, LLC and the recent acquisition of Momentum Engineering.

