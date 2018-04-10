Young Adult Children Of America's Fallen Military Heroes In New York City For Experiential Learning Tour

Through a grant provided by the National Football League (NFL), the organization will support its inaugural TAPS Legacy Mentor New York Experience from April 11-15, 2018. TAPS and the NFL are working together as part of the NFL's Salute to Service which provides resources and funds for initiatives that positively impact active-duty and veteran military members and their families.

During this event, 12 TAPS Legacy Mentors will travel to New York to learn about various aspects of the business world. The new program builds on the organization's efforts to help fill the gap created when one parent is no longer present to help guide their child's future. Legacy Mentors first became involved with TAPS by attending Good Grief Camps, which the organization has held across the country for 24 years.

"Our Legacy Mentors are extraordinary young adults who have sacrificed so much for our country and it is inspirational that they have chosen to give back to grieving military children in a way only they can," said Bonnie Carroll, TAPS President and Founder. "As TAPS Legacy Mentors, they are the living legacies of American service and sacrifice, and they honor their parent's life by turning their grief into compassion for others. They are wonderful examples of resilience who will go on to do great things for our country."

Arriving on April 11, the Legacy Mentors will learn about transitioning their personal style into business attire. On a visit to Macy's, they will meet with meet with MyStylists from Macy's personal shopping service who will teach them how to properly dress for the meetings they will attend during the week.

On Thursday, the Legacy Mentors will begin the day at a briefing with executives at the New York Stock Exchange and be on the floor for the opening bell. They will then travel to NFL headquarters to meet with leaders and personnel from various departments that parallel their personal career interests. Finally, after dinner, they will be coached on business protocol and best practices for job interviews.

On Friday morning, they'll do mock interviews and learn about the insurance industry with New York Life before going to meet executives at CBS News to tour the studio and see how news programming is produced at the network. This will be followed by a lunch with Secretary Hillary Clinton to discuss the importance of public service and the experience of serving in government.

The Legacy Mentors' trip will end on Saturday with a visit to Ellis Island and a tour of the 9/11 Museum in Lower Manhattan.

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is the national organization providing compassionate care for the families of America's fallen military heroes and has offered support to more than 75,000 surviving family members of our fallen military and their caregivers since 1994. TAPS provides peer-based emotional support, grief and trauma resources, grief seminars and retreats for adults, Good Grief Camps for children, case work assistance, connections to community-based care, online and in-person support groups and a 24/7 resource and information helpline for all who have been affected by a death in the Armed Forces. Services are provided free of charge. For more information go to www.taps.org or call the toll-free TAPS resource and information helpline at 1.800.959.TAPS (8277).

