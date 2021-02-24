Young Americans for Liberty Celebrates Victory for Right to Work in New Hampshire!

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of hard work in the Granite State, YAL's grassroots efforts seems to have paid off...

This month, The New Hampshire State Senate passed Senate Bill 61, its own "Right to Work" legislation, which would eliminate mandatory union membership as a condition of being or remaining employed. As defined by the National Right to Work Committee , this type of legislation "advocates that every individual must have the right, but must not be compelled, to join a labor union."

Over the last month, YAL phone bankers made over 15,000 calls targeting key Senate swing districts and identifying voters most likely to support the bill.

This win comes just three months after YAL's Operation Win at the Door Program helped secure victory in two State Senate races: Kevin Avard (R-District 12) and Gary Daniels (R-District 11), both of whom voted for this bill. YAL's efforts in these races also led to the GOP taking back the State Senate in 2020 — a critical factor in passing SB-61 this month.

In addition to Avard and Daniels in the State Senate, YAL also has 61 members of the New Hampshire House of Representatives ready to move SB-61 forward to push the bill to the governor's desk to sign in 2021. Gov. Chris Sununu has confirmed that, if the bill reaches his desk, he will sign it and make New Hampshire the 28th Right to Work state in America — and the first in the northeast!

Moving forward, YAL's grassroots efforts will remain focused on pressuring members of the House of Representatives to vote for the bill. YAL would like to thank grassroots staffers Daniel Stuart, Stuart Hench, Ian Brennan, Michael Anderson, our tireless phone bankers, and the rest of our Hazlitt Action Team!

Contact: Reed Cooley

Vice President of Communications

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (601) 408-3423

SOURCE Young Americans for Liberty