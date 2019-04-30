Young Blood Plasma Multiple Sclerosis Study Three-Month Results Show Sustained Improvements in Critical Disease Conditions Such as Frequency of Urination, Strength, Sexual Satisfaction, Joint Pain, Headaches and Energy

HOUSTON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Neurology Center, a medical group practice of top doctors devoted to excellence in care, located in Houston, Texas, working in conjunction with two leading neurology and anti-aging specialists, has made available three-month results of their randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled study of intravenously administering NuPlasma® young fresh frozen plasma (yFFP®) into fourteen Multiple sclerosis (MS) disease patients (8 yFFP – 6 placebo).

NuPlasma NuPlasma infusion

MS is one of the world's most common neurologic disorders and in many countries it is the leading cause of nontraumatic neurologic disability. Nearly one million people are living with MS in the United States.

MS is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. FDA-approved medications currently in use have been shown to "modify" the course of MS by reducing the number of relapses and delaying progression of disability to some degree, but do not constitute a cure.

The Neurology Center's investigation into the efficacy of 25 ml/kg intravenous NuPlasma, administered in two doses over three days, realized sustained and statistically significant improvements:

39.1% reduction in the frequency of urination

28.9% reduction in weakness

26% improvement in sex life satisfaction

18.8% reduction in joint pain

17.1% reduction in headaches

10.7% improvement in energy

The initial one-month results, made available in February, were an encouraging indication of outcomes. After twelve weeks, this newly collected data takes the investigation past the point of where the yFFP is still in circulation. All patients continue to be maintained on their pre-investigation treatments. Critical disease improvements are believed to be directly attributable to the yFFP.

Full and continuing study disease assessment and blood laboratory data is accessible online at: www.youngplasmastudy.com.

