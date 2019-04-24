Young Blood Plasma Parkinson's Disease Investigation Three-Month Results Show Dramatic Improvements in Every Neurological Assessment Category

HOUSTON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Neurology Center, a medical group practice of top doctors devoted to excellence in care, located in Houston, Texas, working in conjunction with two leading neurology and anti-aging specialists, has made available three-month results of their randomized controlled investigation of intravenously administering NuPlasma® young blood plasma into nineteen Parkinson's disease patients (9 NuPlasma - 10 Placebo).

NuPlasma infusion NuPlasma

In a landmark investigation that addresses a well-known neurological disorder that affects more than 10 million people worldwide, for which there has been previously no known treatment that can slow the progression of the disease and available drugs can only relieve symptoms, the randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled investigation, designed to evaluate the efficacy of 25 ml/kg intravenous NuPlasma young Fresh Frozen Plasma (yFFP®) administered in two doses over three days, continues to realize dramatic and statistically significant improvements in every neurological assessment category:

Complications of Therapy: yFFP improvement 50.0%

Motor Examination: yFFP improvement 19.2%

Mentation, Behavior, and Mood: yFFP improvement 12.9%

Activities of Daily Living: yFFP improvement 7.9%

With all patients continuing to be maintained on their pre-investigation treatments, critical disease-conditions such as muscle twitches (dyskinesia), facial expression, speech, handwriting, rigidity and falling, all show improvement directly attributable to the yFFP.

The initial one-month results, made available in January, were an encouraging indication of outcomes. After twelve weeks, this newly collected data takes the investigation past the point of where the yFFP is still in circulation, yet continues to show a prolonged residual benefit.

Full and continuing study disease assessment and blood laboratory data is accessible online at: www.youngplasmastudy.com.

About NuPlasma - NuPlasma is an accredited Blood Bank operating under FDA, AABB and CLIA's Good Manufacturing Practice regulations. Located in San Marcos, Texas, NuPlasma is the world's first blood bank to collect young plasma exclusively from volunteer 18 – 25 year old donors. NuPlasma is dedicated to Making Lives Better® by providing physicians with exceptional quality, selection and service.

*The use of blood and blood products such as plasma in the United States is restricted only to the issuance of a prescription by a licensed physician.

