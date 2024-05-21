Young Boy with Dyslexia Finds the Confidence to Read to His Disabled Rescue Dog Through the Lindamood-Bell Program

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindamood-Bell, an education company dedicated to enhancing reading and comprehension skills for people of all ages, has helped a young boy with dyslexia learn to read, face the demands of school, and read to his cherished rescue dog, Sammy.

Roan reads to his disabled dog, Sammy, after learning to read at Lindamood-Bell.

When Roan Gentry started school in September 2022, his mother, Ruth Gentry, noticed her son's behavioral problems and emotional distress. "He became a different child at school and was having behavioral problems like I have never seen," Gentry recently told Newsweek. "He was escaping to the bathroom to get away from class every day, having problems with other kids, and coming home crying and angry." With her son unable to read a single word by the age of 7, Gentry presumed her son had dyslexia before his diagnosis in April 2023. The Yale Center for Dyslexia and Creativity estimates dyslexia, the world's most common neuro-cognitive disorder, affects 20 percent of the population and represents 80 to 90 percent of those with learning disabilities.

In a life-changing twist of fate, a disabled rescue dog named Sammy entered the scene. When Roan met Sammy at the shelter, they bonded instantly. Sammy became Roan's biggest supporter and best friend, helping him cope emotionally with everyday challenges.

Meanwhile, Ruth knew she had to help her son with his learning disability. She turned to Lindamood-Bell's instruction to develop Roan's reading skills. During two daily live online sessions, Sammy remained steadfast by Roan's side. "I have my son back now," Ruth said. "He no longer has behavioral issues in school. He is no longer depressed." Today, Roan reads a book to his beloved rescue dog nightly. Ruth has chronicled Roan's growth and his relationship with Sammy on TikTok and Instagram.

Roan's journey has been full of challenges, but with the help of Lindamood-Bell and with Sammy by his side, his future is bright.

About Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes

Lindamood-Bell believes that all children and adults can learn to read and comprehend to their potential. For almost 40 years, their evidence-based instruction has changed the lives of individuals with learning challenges such as dyslexia, ADHD, and autism. In addition to their 50 Learning Centers, they provide professional development for educators worldwide and engage in peer-reviewed research with universities including MIT and Stanford. Visit www.lindamoodbell.com to learn more.

