Young Chefs Academy Now Welcomes Adults into the Kitchen

Young Chefs Academy kitchens across the nation are unveiling their full-scale adult program. This launch is in response to the Young Chefs Academy corporate team's careful evaluation of the market, loyal customer demand and successful implementation of "one-off" adult programs at various franchise locations. Classes will offer a unique, relaxed, kid-free cooking experience crafted by experts in their field of culinary expertise. Each YoungChefs@Heart™ workshop is based on a theme like holiday parties or international cuisine. Adult chefs can enjoy their favorite beverages while learning to bake pecan cupcakes with rum frosting or make roasted grape and ricotta crostini, creating the perfect environment to unwind and socialize for the night.

"Rolling out the YoungChefs@Heart™ program creates a whole new community of Young Chefs Academy fans. Some of the adults who try the classes are parents of enrolled students, while others have no prior involvement with the Academy. It's great to see both groups join us for a night of fun," said Tresalyn Butler, owner of Young Chefs Academy in Gahanna, Ohio. "It's been a joy to see adults try their hands in the kitchen."

Adult workshops, which have been carefully curated to meet the strict criteria set by Young Chefs Academy, are led by experienced instructors. This ensures a fun and informative experience in the hands-on, welcoming environment Young Chefs Academy has become known for. Classes start at $40 per person and hold about 20 people. YoungChefs@Heart™ workshops can also accommodate group functions such as bridal showers, corporate team building, charities or couples' date-nights.

"The YoungChefs@Heart™ workshops are a relaxing way to get guided, hands-on professional cooking experience," said Founder and CEO Julie Burleson. "Our expert instructors guide adults through new classes in a fun and flexible atmosphere. Whether you're a cooking connoisseur or a beginner, our classes are sure to become a regular event for you and your friends. The amazing recipe collection is your bonus gift with purchase!"

Burleson launched the first Young Chefs Academy in 2004. The idea was sparked by her young son wanting to help in the kitchen as she balanced making meals and spending time with him. Since then the company has opened more than 30 franchises in seven countries. Young Chefs Academy works to teach kids life-long cooking skills, while promoting healthy food options. For more information, visit www.youngchefsacademy.com.

