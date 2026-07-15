Young Conaway Announces New Starting Salary as Part of Enhanced Associate Compensation Structure

WILMINGTON, Del., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP is pleased to announce that it has increased starting salaries for first-year associates to $220,000, effective immediately.

In addition to raising starting salaries, Young Conaway has increased compensation throughout the associate ranks, ensuring that associates remain competitively compensated as they assume greater responsibility and continue developing their practices. These changes reflect Young Conaway's continued commitment to attracting, developing, and retaining exceptional legal talent and underscores the Firm's dedication to maintaining a competitive compensation program.

"Young Conaway's success is driven by the talent, dedication, and professionalism of our lawyers," said Robert S. Brady, Chair of the Firm. "Our associates are central to the work we do for our clients and the strong culture we continue to build at Young Conaway. These enhancements reflect both our appreciation for their contributions and our confidence in the future."

Combining its leading Delaware practice with a growing presence in New York and North Carolina, Young Conaway offers attorneys the opportunity to work on sophisticated matters within a collaborative culture built on a shared commitment to client success. Together with a competitive compensation structure and the advantages of practicing in markets with a lower cost of living than many larger legal centers, Young Conaway is an attractive destination for lawyers at every stage of their careers.

"Our goal was not simply to respond to market changes, but to continue investing in the outstanding lawyers who choose to build their careers at Young Conaway," said Vice Chair of the Firm, Michael R. Nestor. "We are committed to providing our associates with both exceptional opportunities and compensation that reflects their value."

About Young Conaway

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP, one of Delaware's leading law firms, counsels and represents national, international and local clients, sophisticated business transactional, advisory and litigation matters involving bankruptcy, intellectual property, corporate and alternative entity law. The firm's headquarters are located in downtown Wilmington, DE with additional offices in New York, New York and Charlotte, North Carolina. The Firm actively recruits law students, judicial law clerks, and lateral attorneys seeking to build long-term careers in a dynamic and collaborative environment.

For additional information, contact Director of Marketing and Business Development, Felicia A. Gojmerac at 302.571.6600 or [email protected].

SOURCE Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP