Young Conaway Elects Three New Partners

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP is pleased to announce that three new partners have been elected to join the firm partnership, effective January 1, 2021.

"Young Conaway is proud to welcome our newest partners, Elisabeth Bradley, Jaime Chapman and Michael Stafford, to the partnership," said Robert Brady, Chairman of the firm. "Our attorneys and staff celebrate with them as they begin this important step in their legal careers."

Elisabeth Bradley, Jaime Chapman, Michael Stafford

Elisabeth S. Bradley represents companies, directors, officers and shareholders in corporate litigation matters, primarily in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Elisabeth draws on her broad experience in Delaware corporate law and procedure to develop and execute strategies for her clients in a variety of disputed matters, including, for example, advancement and indemnification demands, books and records demands, corporate and alternative entities governance disputes and post-transaction escrow and indemnification matters.

"Clients and co-counsel rely on Elisabeth's sharp analytical thinking and expansive knowledge of Delaware corporate law to achieve successful outcomes in complex corporate and business litigation," said Martin S. Lessner, Chair of Young Conaway's Corporate Litigation and Counseling section. "Elisabeth is an excellent advocate and an integral member of our team."

Elisabeth is a graduate of New York University School of Law. She earned her undergraduate degree (B.A.) from the University of Delaware, where she graduated magna cum laude and was elected Phi Beta Kappa. Elisabeth is admitted to practice in the State of Delaware. She is a member of the Delaware State and American Bar Associations and a Barrister in the Richard S. Rodney Inn of Court.

Jaime Luton Chapman counsels clients in complex bankruptcy and restructuring matters and has a wide range of experience in Chapter 11 and Chapter 15 proceedings and out-of-court restructurings representing debtors, official and ad hoc committees, foreign representatives, lenders, sponsors, and asset purchasers. She is known for her ability to develop resourceful and practical ways to achieve success for her clients that take into account not just legal issues but also business issues.

"Our clients appreciate Jaime's business acumen as they move through the corporate restructuring process," said Joseph Barry, Co-Chair of Young Conway's Bankruptcy and Corporate Restructuring group. "Her broad knowledge of case law and Delaware Bankruptcy Court judges permit her to quickly and efficiently provide solutions that support a company's strategic goals."

Jaime graduated from the University of North Carolina Law School, with Honors. She also earned her undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School (B.S.B.A.).

Jaime is admitted to practice in the State of Delaware. She is a member of the Delaware State Bar Association and a member of the bar's Bankruptcy and Litigation Sections. She is also a member of the American Bar Association.

Michael P. Stafford represents public and private schools in a variety of student and employment matters, including special education disputes, student rights and discipline, collective bargaining, and staff termination issues. He works with school administrators to develop or revise policies and procedures and provides school staff development and training on a wide variety of topics.

Mike also counsels employers on a variety of labor and employment law issues. He is known for providing practical solutions to complex workplace problems so clients can remain focused on their strategic objectives.

"Over the years, our clients have appreciated the depth of Mike's labor and employment knowledge in both the public and private sector," said Scott A. Holt. "I am pleased to share that not only will Mike become a partner on January 1, 2021, he will also take over responsibilities from me to Chair Young Conaway's Labor and Employment Department."

Mike is a graduate of Duke University School of Law (J.D.). He earned his undergraduate degree (B.A.) from Washington College, where he graduated magna cum laude.

Mike is admitted to practice in the State of Delaware. He is a member of the Labor and Employment Section of both the Delaware State and American Bar Associations. He is also a member of the Education Law Association.

About Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP counsels national and international clients, handling sophisticated advisory and litigation matters involving bankruptcy, intellectual property, corporate and alternative entity law. Young Conaway also guides regional businesses through a myriad of employment, education, real estate, tax, estate planning, environmental, and banking issues. For additional information, contact Marketing and Business Development Director Felicia Gojmerac, [email protected] or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Contact:

Felicia Gojmerac, [email protected]

3025716600

SOURCE Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP