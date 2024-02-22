Young Conaway Expands Presence with the Grand Opening of a New Law Office in Charlotte, North Carolina

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP proudly announces the opening of its newest office in Charlotte, North Carolina. This strategic expansion is a testament to the firm's commitment to providing exceptional legal services and meeting the diverse needs of its clients in the region.

227 West Trade St., Charlotte, NC Felton E. Parrish

The new office, located at 227 West Trade Street, Suite 1910, officially opened its doors on Thursday, February, 22, 2024. The office will offer a range of legal services, including Bankruptcy and Restructuring, Corporate, and Intellectual Property Litigation. Clients can expect the same level of professionalism, integrity, and personalized attention that Young Conaway is known for.

Partner Felton E. Parrish will be responsible for overseeing Young Conaway's North Carolina team. Felton has extensive experience representing parties in chapter 11 Bankruptcy cases and other situations involving financial distress. He has been recognized since 2018 by The Best Lawyers in America® for Bankruptcy and Creditor–Debtor Rights. Felton was recently named a North Carolina Super Lawyer in Business Bankruptcy and a Legal Elite in Business Bankruptcy by Business North Carolina.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new office in Charlotte with partner Felton E. Parrish at the helm," said Robert S. Brady, Chair and Partner at Young Conaway. "This expansion is a testament to our firm's continued growth, and our team is excited to bring our expertise and client-centric approach to Charlotte and the Southeast. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Charlotte community."

