Young Conaway Leads Delaware-Based Firms in Associate Starting Salary Increase

WILMINGTON, Del., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP is pleased to announce that we have increased our associate starting salary to $210,000, effective immediately. This decision reflects our commitment to attracting and retaining top legal talent for our clients and underscores our dedication to providing competitive compensation within the region.

"We are pleased to announce this salary increase, which will be implemented across all associate levels, as a testament to our firm's continued growth and dedication to associate satisfaction," said Bob Brady, Chairman of the Firm. "Young Conaway recognizes our attorneys are our most valuable asset, and we are committed to ensuring that their compensation reflects the sophisticated work they perform and their dedication to our clients."

Young Conaway has consistently been recognized as a top-tier firm in Bankruptcy, Corporate, Intellectual Property Litigation and Commercial Litigation matters among others. By offering competitive compensation packages, Young Conaway aims to not only attract the best talent, but also foster a culture of excellence and innovation within the organization. Young Conaway continues to offer a comprehensive benefits package, while maintaining a dynamic and inclusive professional environment with exceptional opportunities for training, experience, development and growth. We believe that investing in our associates' professional development and overall well-being is essential to supporting them in achieving both their professional and personal goals.

Prospective candidates interested in joining Young Conaway are encouraged to visit our website at www.youngconaway.com/careers to learn more about career opportunities.

About Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP counsels national and international clients, handling sophisticated advisory and litigation matters involving bankruptcy, intellectual property, corporate and alternative entity law. Young Conaway also guides regional businesses through a myriad of employment, education, real estate, tax, estate planning, and banking issues. Young Conaway maintains offices in Wilmington, Delaware, New York, New York, and Charlotte, North Carolina. For additional information, contact Marketing and Business Development Director Felicia Gojmerac at [email protected] or follow us on LinkedIn @YoungConaway.

Media Contact:

Felicia Gojmerac

302-571-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP