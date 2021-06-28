Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP Files Five (5) Separate Complaints Against Aziyo Biologics, Inc. And Medtronic Regarding FiberCel Fiber Viable Bone Matrix

Speaking on behalf of the plaintiffs, Personal Injury Section Chair Timothy Lengkeek stated, "Our clients have had to endure the stress caused by their original spinal surgery. Now they face the prospect of extensive antibiotic treatments and/or the need for additional surgical procedures due to this defective product. We look forward to discovering how this happened to multiple patients in this state."

The FDA's Urgent Voluntary Notification issued on June 2, 2021, in coordination with a voluntary recall by Aziyo Biologics, Inc., follows an investigation of a rare TB outbreak among more than 100 patients who may have been infected from a single FiberCel donor lot (Lot Number: NMDS210011). "We believe that there may be additional patients here in Delaware, as well as others across the country, who have been affected by this tainted product," said Mr. Lengkeek.

Federal and state health officials are recommending that patients who received FiberCel's Fiber Viable Bone Matrix product be tested and treated for TB even if they are not showing symptoms. TB is a bacterial disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It usually affects the lungs, but can attack any part of the body, including the kidney, spine and brain. If the disease is not treated properly, or is drug resistant, it can be fatal.

About Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP counsels national and international clients, handling sophisticated advisory and litigation matters involving bankruptcy, intellectual property, corporate and alternative entity law. Young Conaway lawyers also help people who have been injured or killed by someone else's negligent or reckless actions. We take on every type of injury or wrongful death claim, whether it involves a motor vehicle accident, an act of medical malpractice, a workplace injury, or a defective product. Our lawyers have helped many people recover substantial settlements and verdicts at trial. As a result, we have the resources necessary to hire experts, develop the evidence and give your claim for damages every chance for success.

SOURCE Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP

Related Links

http://www.youngconaway.com

