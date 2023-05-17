Young Entrepreneur Joanna Vassiliades Revolutionizes Home Fragrance Industry with Halarosis New Retail Location, Offering Clean Home Fragrance Products and Candle Making Classes

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joanna Vassiliades, a young entrepreneur at the age of 25, is disrupting the home fragrance industry with her innovative brand, Halarosis. Specializing in clean, environmentally-friendly home fragrances, Halarosis is set to revolutionize the market with its refreshing deviation from traditional offerings.

Halarosis, the brainchild of Joanna Vassiliades, embraces the vision of creating a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle. Recognizing the harmful effects of conventional home fragrance products on both the environment and personal well-being, Joanna set out to develop a line of clean and eco-friendly alternatives. The result is a collection of exquisite home fragrances that are meticulously crafted using natural and responsibly sourced ingredients.

Halarosis's new retail location at Roosevelt Field Mall serves as a haven for home fragrance enthusiasts and eco-conscious consumers. The space showcases the brand's signature products, including a diverse range of candles, room sprays, and wax melts, all expertly formulated to fill homes with captivating scents while respecting both your health and the environment.

In addition to its exceptional product offerings, Halarosis is going above and beyond by offering candle-making classes to its customers. These immersive workshops provide a unique opportunity for participants to learn about candle making and gain insights into the brand's commitment to creating clean alternatives. With guidance, attendees can create their own custom candles infused with their preferred scents and personalized touches.

"Joanna Vassiliades, founder of Halarosis, is not only a visionary entrepreneur but also an advocate for cleaner choices," says a spokesperson for the brand. "Through Halarosis, she is transforming the home fragrance industry by offering clean, environmentally-friendly products and empowering customers to create their own unique scented experiences. It's a refreshing deviation from the highly saturated home fragrance industry, and we believe it will revolutionize the way people approach their buying decisions."

Halarosis is committed to both sustainability and safer alternatives. The company focuses on using natural, renewable ingredients and ingredients free from carcinogens, mutagens, phthalates, and other harmful toxins. By prioritizing both the planet and human health, Halarosis aims to inspire other industry players and consumers to make conscious choices that contribute to a better, safer, and cleaner lifestyle.

To celebrate the launch of the Roosevelt Field Mall location and the brand's commitment to sustainability, Halarosis will be hosting a series of special offers, new product launches, and special events. These events include candle-making classes, where attendees can immerse themselves in the art of fragrance creation and experience the brand's devotion to eco-conscious practices firsthand. Participants will leave with their own personalized candle and a deeper understanding of the importance of clean, sustainable home fragrances.

Joanna Vassiliades, at just 25 years old, stands as a testament to the power of youth and innovation in driving positive change. Through Halarosis, she is revolutionizing the home fragrance industry by offering a refreshing deviation from conventional practices, embracing clean and eco-friendly alternatives, and empowering customers to create their own scented experiences.

Halarosis is an innovative brand founded by young entrepreneur Joanna Vassiliades that is dedicated to creating home fragrance products that are toxin-free and better for people and the environment. With its commitment to clean and eco-friendly home fragrances, Halarosis is revolutionizing the industry by offering a refreshing deviation from conventional practices without sacrificing room-filling fragrance. Through its exquisite product range, candle-making classes, and dedication to sustainability, Halarosis is transforming the way people approach home fragrances. Discover why Halarosis means relaxation at: www.Halarosis.com .

