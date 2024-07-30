Young Entrepreneurship Thrives: Aviato's 17-Year-Old Founder Eric Zhu Secures Transformative Investment from CerraCap Ventures

CerraCap Ventures invests in companies that drive transformative and impactful innovation.

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Backed by its legacy of purposeful investments and the deep commitment to creating unique possibilities, CerraCap Ventures, announces its investment in Aviato, a cutting-edge data & analytics platform for private markets. Aviato is poised to provide users with comprehensive insights, enabling the transformation of unstructured data for funds.

CerraCap Ventures is focused on early-stage technology investments, particularly in startups that drive innovative solutions and have the potential for impact on the industries its focus' on. By keeping technology at the heart of all its pioneering, industry-first initiatives, the firm has paved the way for genuine people stories that strike a universal emotional connection.

"Aviato came from the idea that private market data has been historically super unstructured," Zhu said.

Investing in Eric Zhu, an impressive young entrepreneur that is the heart and soul of Aviato exemplifies the firm's belief in the profound power of innovation, which can move, motivate, inspire and help people to put their ideas in gear. It reinforces the firm's particular focus in being dynamic and adaptable in a rapidly evolving market.

"Data is the prime driver of the AI revolution. Aviato, with its focus on the private markets, is not only collating unique and better forms of data but creating a new layer of systems of intelligence. Surpassing the older forms of data and reports in this extremely lucrative but underserved markets. We're proud to be associated with the Aviato and the vision of its dynamic founding team and CEO, Eric Zhu" said Saurabh Ranjan, Managing Partner of CerraCap Ventures.

"We're incredibly excited to work with CerraCap as an investor in Aviato. With their backing, we are not only positioned for significant growth but also strategically equipped to innovate and lead in our industry. The partners bring significant corporate experience, which will aid us in our market expansion. Together, we will continue to drive forward, leveraging our collective expertise to pioneer technologies that redefine the status quo," shared Eric Zhu, Founder of Aviato.

About CerraCap Ventures

CerraCap Ventures, a Global Venture Capital fund headquartered in Southern California, is dedicated to early-stage technology investments in enterprise (B2B) solutions focused on the new fundamentals of the digital age -namely, technologies that drive a Healthier, Secure, Planet. CerraCap enables rapid growth of technology startups leveraging its unique Sales & Scale™ model, driving revenue from large enterprises into its portfolio companies. For more details, please visit www.cerracap.com

About Aviato

Aviato is a groundbreaking analytical platform designed to revolutionize the way private market data is accessed and utilized. Aviato offers advanced tools and insights that empower investors, analysts, and businesses to make informed decisions with unparalleled accuracy. Aviato is committed to innovation, excellence, and the democratization of private market data. Its mission is to provide reliable, actionable intelligence that drives success and fosters growth for clients. Join us as we lead the charge in transforming data analytics and setting new standards in the industry. To learn more visit www.aviato.co

Press Contact: Nikki Arora

