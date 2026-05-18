TVA Trails and Outdoor Recreation Investments Continue to Fuel Tourism and Economic Growth Across the Tennessee River Valley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennessee Valley Authority is widely recognized as one of the nation's largest public power providers, but its impact on outdoor recreation, public lands, and tourism continues to shape communities across the Tennessee River Valley in significant ways. Through stewardship of lakes, trails, public lands, and recreation infrastructure, TVA is helping position the region as a nationally recognized destination for outdoor adventure tourism and economic development.

On May 9, 2026, cyclists gathered in East Tennessee for the 6th Annual Norris Area Trails System (NATS) Poker Run, celebrating one of the region's premier mountain biking and outdoor recreation trail networks. The annual event highlighted how public-private partnerships, conservation planning, and recreation investments are expanding opportunities for outdoor tourism, healthy lifestyles, and economic growth throughout the Tennessee River watershed.

"This event does more than bring mountain bike riders together," said an event organizer. "It connects new volunteers to the trails, raises funds for future trail development, and highlights the incredible collaboration required to sustain a system that crosses four parcels of public land, a national scenic byway, and multiple jurisdictions. NATS has become a model for how recreation can unite communities and create lasting regional impact."

Among the riders was TVA Recreation Specialist Clay Guerry, who emphasized the long-term value of recreation assets across the Valley.

"Trails like NATS are more than recreation assets — they are community assets," said Guerry. "These partnerships help connect people to the outdoors, support local economies, and showcase the incredible natural resources that make the Tennessee Valley such a special place to live and visit."

The NATS event also reflects a growing national trend in outdoor recreation economics. According to the 2025 Economic Benefits of Mountain Biking report by the Trust for Public Land, mountain biking visitors spend an average of $416 per trip on lodging, restaurants, retail, fuel, and other local services, supporting jobs and small businesses in nearby communities. The report found that trail systems across the country generate millions in annual local economic activity, benefiting restaurants, outfitters, breweries, hotels, and other tourism-related businesses while creating new opportunities for rural economic growth through outdoor recreation.

The Tennessee River Valley attracts outdoor enthusiasts from across the United States and around the world with its scenic lakes, rivers, mountains, campgrounds, hiking trails, and public recreation areas. Trail systems including the Norris Area Trails System, Raccoon Mountain Trails near Chattanooga, and Alabama's Honeycomb Trail System have become successful examples of how recreation infrastructure can increase tourism, support small businesses, create jobs, and improve quality of life in rural communities.

These recreation investments are part of a larger legacy that began 93 years ago with President Franklin D. Roosevelt and the creation of the Tennessee Valley Authority during the Great Depression. Roosevelt's vision for the Tennessee Valley focused on improving economic opportunity and quality of life through the responsible management of natural resources, waterways, public lands, and infrastructure.

While TVA's role has evolved over the decades, its mission remains rooted in "the proper use, conservation, and development of the natural resources of the Tennessee River drainage basin and its adjoining territory for the general social and economic welfare of the Nation."

Today, that mission is reflected not only in the power generated across the Tennessee Valley, but also in the mountain bike trails, waterfront recreation areas, public lands, and outdoor destinations that continue to attract visitors and fuel economic growth throughout the seven-state Tennessee River Valley region

The TRV Stewardship Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting stewardship, economic vitality, and tourism across the seven-state Tennessee River Valley watershed. The Council works to connect communities and visitors through initiatives that celebrate the region's diverse landscapes, history, and culture. The Council's efforts are made possible through the generous support of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

SOURCE TRV Stewardship Council