Young Guru to Provide Full-Tuition Scholarship for Prospective Student Seeking to Enroll at Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Grammy Award-winning audio engineer, producer and educator Gimel "Young Guru" Keaton announced he will sponsor a full-tuition scholarship for a prospective student pursuing a degree at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University (LIU).

Watch Young Guru personally announce this incredible scholarship opportunity and share why he's investing in the next generation of creators at Long Island University's Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment. Speed Speed Grammy Award-Winning Audio Engineer, Producer, and Educator Young Guru Announces Full-Tuition Scholarship at Long Island University's Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment

Guru, who also serves as the Director of the Music Technology, Entrepreneurship & Production program at the Roc Nation School, encourages applicants to apply for the scholarship beginning today. To be eligible, applicants must be seeking enrollment at the Roc Nation School for the Fall 2026 semester. Applications will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. ET on July 17, 2026. Interested students can apply at apply.liu.edu/rn and submit either a written or video entry (maximum three minutes) that answers the following questions:

How do you define success?

Please share how the Young Guru Scholarship will help you be the best version of yourself.

Where do you see yourself in ten years, and how will you get there?

In addition to receiving full tuition for four years, the scholarship recipient will have the opportunity to shadow Young Guru throughout the academic year and work one-on-one with him in the Roc Nation School's state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos-enabled Professional Studio. The recipient will also be eligible for professional mentorship in the Dean's Scholars Program, providing access to professional mentorship, networking opportunities and exclusive career development programming.

"Education and mentorship have always been at the heart of everything I do," said Young Guru. "This scholarship is about creating opportunities for the next generation of music industry professionals. I want these students to not only receive an incredible education, but also gain real-world experience, build meaningful relationships and leave prepared to shape the future of our industry."

Young Guru previously offered a full tuition scholarship to a student in 2022. He's is a part of a growing roster of artists, athletes and industry leaders who have established scholarships for students attending the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at LIU, including Grammy-winning musician, record executive and entrepreneur DJ Khaled, Grammy Award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion and NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball.

Earlier this month, Young Guru provided a free masterclass called 'Inside the Mix: Young Guru in the Studio,' an exclusive New York Music Month event from inside the Dolby Atmos studio at the Roc Nation School. During this intimate masterclass, attendees got a rare behind-the-scenes look at the creative and technical processes behind some of music's most iconic records.

About The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University (LIU) is a globally renowned destination for world-class education, exceptional career development, cultural initiatives and philanthropic endeavors. The school prepares students for a wide range of careers in entrepreneurship, music, sports business, management, performance and more with an esteemed faculty inclusive of university professors, adjunct leaders, as well as special guest lecturers.

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment, which began enrolling students at LIU in Fall 2021, leverages its versatile resources and expertise to help students graduate with immersive internship experience and develop a robust network of professional contacts. Located in Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter's hometown of Brooklyn, the school also provides Roc Nation Hope Scholarships to 25 percent of enrolled students, which enables them to graduate tuition debt-free. The Hope Scholars are also selected from a pool of academically competitive, New York-based, first-time freshmen with the highest need.

SOURCE Long Island University