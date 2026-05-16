Long Island University Honored Basketball Legend Walt "Clyde" Frazier at 2026 Centennial Commencement Ceremony at Barclays Center

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island University awarded legendary New York sports icon and Hall of Famer Walt Frazier the degree of Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, during the University's 2026 Commencement Ceremony held Saturday, May 16, at the Barclays Center.

Frazier addressed graduates from LIU Brooklyn, LIU Hudson, LIU Global, and the College of Pharmacy during the University's Centennial Commencement celebration marking 100 years since LIU's founding in 1926.

Long Island University Commencement exercises at the Barclays Center

A legendary figure in New York City sports and culture, Frazier has remained one of the most recognizable personalities in professional sports for generations. Known to younger basketball fans as "the voice of the Knicks," Frazier became synonymous with New York basketball through his longtime broadcasting career, signature rhymes, insightful commentary, and unmistakable style.

Drafted by the New York Knicks in 1967 as the team's first-round pick, Frazier helped lead the franchise to two NBA championships and became one of the most decorated players in basketball history. He is a seven-time NBA All-Star, a member of the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987. In 2022, he became the first former basketball player to be inducted into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

"Walt Frazier represents excellence, leadership, individuality, and an enduring commitment to uplifting others," said LIU President Kimberly R. Cline. "His impact extends far beyond basketball, and we were proud to honor him during this historic Centennial Commencement celebration in Brooklyn."

In his address to graduates, Frazier spoke to the Class of 2026 about lessons from his career and experiences on and off the court. "Graduates, keep striving and thriving. Keep believing and achieving. And never stop reaching for your dreams." said Frazier.

Walt Frazier's appearance at LIU's Commencement underscored a landmark year for LIU Men's Basketball. Head Coach Rod Strickland, a 17-year NBA veteran and former Knicks standout, led the LIU Sharks to the NEC Conference Championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance, continuing to elevate the program's national profile. Earlier this year, Frazier visited LIU for the Men's Basketball's annual "New York Knicks Night," which this year honored another Knicks legend, Bernard King, in celebration of the program's deep ties to New York basketball history.

Beyond basketball, Frazier's impact extended into broadcasting, entrepreneurship, mentorship, and community engagement. He founded The Walt Frazier Foundation in 1985 to support children through mentorship and educational opportunities and remained active in health and wellness initiatives throughout his career.

About Long Island University

Founded in 1926, Long Island University is a leading research and teaching university serving more than 16,000 students from its Long Island and Brooklyn campuses. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU is ranked among the top research universities in the nation. The University has a global network of more than 200,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the world.

SOURCE Long Island University